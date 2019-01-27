Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long. Archant

A new fitness store is opening in Norwich city centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long. Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Fitness Superstore, which has branches across the country, is opening in the former Multiyork building on St Stephens Road.

The new store, which is set to open on February 1, will cover 9,000sqft making it one of the largest fitness showrooms in Europe.

It will house hundreds of cardio and strength machines which customers can try before they buy.

Founded in 1994, Fitness Superstore is one of the largest suppliers of specialist fitness equipment in the UK and according to its website had a net turnover of more than £27 million in 2016.

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long. Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

The business has showrooms in Northampton, Surrey, Kent, Gloucester, Manchester, Newcastle, Chelmsford, Leeds and London.

The unit on St Stephens Road had remained empty since Multiyork closed its stores after going into administration at the end of 2017.