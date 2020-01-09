Search

Advanced search

Boss of farm firm defends use of models again at trade show

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 09 January 2020

This year the models wore black dresses and high heels. Pic: Agrifac

This year the models wore black dresses and high heels. Pic: Agrifac

The MD of an East Anglian farm machinery firm has defended his use again of female models on his stand at a trade show.

Agrifac UK managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.ukAgrifac UK managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.uk

Andy Carse, who runs Agrifac UK, based in March, said the three ladies, including two paid for models, helping promote their firm at the Lamma show yesterday and Tuesday at the Birmingham NEC was "no different from a lot of the men we employ." But he said the ladies were dressed more smartly this year. Whereas last year saw the models wearing skin-tight red dresses teamed with knee-high white boots, this year they wore smart black dresses with stilettos. The firm, which sells sprayers and sugar beet harvesters, tweeted a picture of the models from the show displaying large Agrifac bags, saying; 'Take a walk on the Agrifac red carpet at @lammashow and don't forget to grab one of our famous shopper bags while you're here!' No negative comments were posted on social media.

MORE: Woman who beat poverty and cancer celebrates business success

This year Agrifac tweeted a picture showing the models wearing black dresses and displaying large promotional bags. Pic: AgrifacThis year Agrifac tweeted a picture showing the models wearing black dresses and displaying large promotional bags. Pic: Agrifac

Last year the firm sparked a twitter storm with one farmer posting: 'Isn't it about time we as an industry started thinking of moving on from having sexy girls on podiums to sell a product? The rest of the world is moving on and maybe we need to as well?'

This year Agrifac employed one of the same models as last year, Melissa Sharp, another paid for model and one of their own female employees. Mr Carse told this newspaper: "They are dressed differently from last year. We don't have any male models but we do have male staff who are sales people and that is what the women are doing, they aren't wearing anything different from what they would in an office and I don't have any worries about doing it again. It received a mixed opinion last year and there is no right or wrong, but they are talking to customers, we have 50 staff but that's not enough, so we hire in extra staff as hostesses, to meet and greet people. There is no right or wrong outfit; I am dressed in cream chinos and a shirt; there are no rules."

You may also want to watch:

Model Melissa Sharp, a university graduate and professional dancer, told this newspaper: "Yes, I am here again. It would be horrific taking work away from women for just how they look and then having an all male industry as that would then be deemed as sexist. I am paid for the job and hired by the marketing manager who is also female. I thoroughly enjoy it, the company are brilliant to work for, we've had nothing but positive comments this year and as a company, Agrifac have had a successful show."

Last year's tweet which sparked a debate because it showed the models wearing tight red dresses and knee high boots. Pic:Agrifac/Archant librarytLast year's tweet which sparked a debate because it showed the models wearing tight red dresses and knee high boots. Pic:Agrifac/Archant libraryt

Last year's tweet which sparked a debate because it showed the models wearing tight red dresses and knee high boots. Pic:Agrifac/Archant libraryLast year's tweet which sparked a debate because it showed the models wearing tight red dresses and knee high boots. Pic:Agrifac/Archant library

Most Read

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Man finds 2ft black hair in McDonald’s wrap

A hair was found in a wrap at a McDonald's branch in Tuckswood. Picture: Google/Paul Cruickshank

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Trapped in hell’ – building firm slammed as ‘bullies’ by villagers

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Trapped in hell’ – building firm slammed as ‘bullies’ by villagers

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant

New pole dancing studio in Norwich

Jenny Hedger, Pole Fitness is opening its own studio, Space Studios on Swan Lane in Norwich City Centre. Opposite Tutle Bay. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk in top 10 in the country for family-friendly hotels

A tidy Norfolk sign on the A134 near Thetford.

See inside the studio set to put Norfolk at the forefront of film and television

Raynham Hangar Studios based at West Raynham Business Park. Pictured from above is the area where the studio village will be created. Picture: SUPPLIED BY RAYNHAM HANGAR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists