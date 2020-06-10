Wedding photographer offers free service to a coronavirus-hit couple

Paul Stearman Photography UK

A Norfolk photographer is offering to take pictures at couple’s wedding that was ruined by coronavirus, free of charge.

Paul Stearman is now offering his services to a couple, whose wedding day was postponed by the virus. Picture: Paul Stearman Photography

Paul Stearman, from Dereham, has enjoyed landscape photography for many years and started his own wedding photography business in 2013.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the photographer had many bookings cancelled or moved.

He is now offering his services to a couple whose wedding day was postponed.

Mr Stearman said: “It has become so apparent that many, many people are struggling in so many ways because of this horrid virus.

Paul Stearman is now offering his services to a couple, whose wedding day was postponed by the virus. Picture: Paul Stearman Photography

“As a wedding photographer I know of couples who have planned to marry and have cancelled their weddings because they can no longer afford the cost due to job loss, long term employment uncertainty, family loss due to Covid and other factors.

“I have been thinking it would be so lovely to be able to do something nice for some of those people. I just want to give back.”

The package being offered includes a pre-wedding shoot at a location in Norfolk to get to know each other, and on the day, Mr Stearman will photograph the bride getting ready, the ceremony, through to reception, speeches, cake cutting and up to the first dance.

The pictures, which will be in colour with a selection converted to black and white, will be supplied on a USB in a presentation box and via an online link.

Paul Stearman, from Dereham, has enjoyed landscape photography for many years and started his own wedding photography business in 2013. Picture: Paul Stearman Photography

Mr Stearman said: “Great wedding photography is so much more than a collection of beautiful images. It is a chance for me to tell a story, conveying character and expression, capturing emotion, preserving a moment and creating memories for a lifetime.

“I will also provide you with ongoing phone and email support, advice and guidance right up to your wedding day.”

Couples, or people who know of couples whose weddings have been destroyed by coronavirus, should contact Mr Stearman only via the contact page on his website www.paulstearmanphotography.co.uk, with an explanation of how Covid has affected them.

Mr Stearman would also like to include Covid NHS and care heroes within this offer.

Paul Stearman is now offering his services to a couple, whose wedding day was postponed by the virus. Picture: Paul Stearman Photography

Paul Stearman, from Dereham, has enjoyed landscape photography for many years and started his own wedding photography business in 2013. Picture: Paul Stearman Photography

Paul Stearman is now offering his services to a couple, whose wedding day was postponed by the virus. Picture: Paul Stearman Photography

Paul Stearman is now offering his services to a couple, whose wedding day was postponed by the virus. Picture: Paul Stearman Photography

