'Come on Cromer we need to move with the times' - Reaction to news that town could get first McDonald's

PUBLISHED: 11:46 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 19 June 2019

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Plans to build a new McDonald's in Cromer have been submitted, and while fast food fans are sure to embrace the news, not everyone is happy about the prospect - whether they live in the town or not.

We spoke to businesses and people living in the town to get their reaction but the debate spread further than Cromer's perimeters and became about the county's relationship with major corporations as much as a local issue - with readers from across Norfolk weighing in on social media.

Reacting to the initial article on Facebook, Adrian Clemerson said: "I've seen the impact restaurants like McDonald's, Burger King, and KFC have on local businesses and it isn't good, often with most closing in a couple of years and those that don't struggle on.

"Then there's the increase in litter which is often underestimated, noise that comes with it, hot spots for youths to hang out...Cromer doesn't need all that."

Many people were concerned particularly about an increase in litter, with Nettie Girling saying: "So that's even more litter we'll see dumped along beautiful countryside roads then."

Gerry Nunn added: "Hope Cromer and local areas are ready for the rubbish that will be thrown from cars as it has been in the Dereham area since it opened", and Mark Hardy said: "If the Swaffham restaurant location is anything to go by it seems to attract people who litter the surrounding lanes and hedgerows."

While there was a backlash from many about the plans, some readers tried to point out positives.

Hannah Barker commented: "McDonald's is an award-winning employer that would offer much needed training and flexible working opportunities to the people of Cromer.

"As the sensible shop owners state in the article, a McDonald's is unlikely to affect their trade and may even bring more visitors to the town."

Tracey Briggs echoed the sentiment, saying: "Come on Cromer we need to move with the times, it will create jobs for the locals, people moan about all the charity shops in Cromer and it won't affect the town, we aren't asking you to go there.

"People moaned about Costa Coffee, did that affect business in the town? No.. I am happy for it."

Some readers from other towns even expressed disappointment that they were missing out on the restaurant where they live.

Emma Turner said: "I think they should ditch Starbucks in Aylsham and put it there", and James Shilling said: "Fakenham has always been the prime candidate but always miss out."

Do you think Norfolk getting a new McDonald's is a good thing? Vote in our poll and let us know.

