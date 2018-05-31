Search

WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE tonight with the Along Come Norwich boys

PUBLISHED: 10:19 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:19 29 August 2018

The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

This week’s interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE at The Woolpack and on Facebook TONIGHT to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

We’re heading back from Cardiff to bring you our weekly Canaries fanzine – and we’ve got a spring in our step (but only one).

Host Michael Bailey joined by this week’s guests: Two of Along Come Norwich’s podcast duo, Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page.

Kicking off live from about 7pm on a Wednesday night as usual, edition 149 of the show has plenty on the menu: looking back at City’s Carabao Cup progress in Wales as well as their difficult Championship defeat to Leeds, the transfer window’s final closure of the summer and the small matter of Sunday’s trip to the division’s bottom club (we can’t remember who that is just now).

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our Facebook broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

