Did you do Run Norwich 2018? See yourself cross the finish line in our video

PUBLISHED: 15:38 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:13 05 August 2018

The start of Run Norwich 2018. Picture: Castle Mall

The start of Run Norwich 2018. Picture: Castle Mall

Were you one of the thousands of runners who crossed the Run Norwich finish line?

Seven thousand runners took part in the fourth event on Sunday, which involved a 10-kilometre city centre course.

Can you spot yourself finishing the race in our video?

MORE: Man who died for six minutes in at last Run Norwich celebrates crossing finish line one year on

