Man who died for six minutes at last Run Norwich celebrates crossing finish line one year on

A man who suffered a heart attack just before the finish line at last year’s Run Norwich has said he is ‘very emotional’ after completing this year’s race - with the paramedic who saved his life by his side.

Last year, Tim Warner, from Dereham, suffered a heart attack just 200 metres from the race’s finish line - and died for six minutes.

It was thanks to the quick-thinking of off-duty paramedic Dale Gedge that he is alive today - and on Sunday morning, the pair ran the race together.

They were among 7,000 runners who braved the 10-kilometre course around the city centre.

Joined by family and one of his cardiology surgeons, Dr Ian Williams, Mr Warner said, after the race, that he was feeling “very emotional”.

“I was just pleased to get over the finish line,” he said. “We took it steady, and didn’t do anything silly. I do feel proud, and relieved I suppose.

“This time last year I was in a hospital, and this year I’m able to drive home. I was also able to have a can of Ghost Ship at the end, which went down very well.”

He said he and Mr Gedge saw the race as an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“If you come across anybody who you think has had a cardiac arrest, don’t be afraid to have a go and help,” he said. “There’s nothing to lose - you could save someone’s life and, if you don’t, you can at least know you tried.”

Also among the runners was a group from the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB), which included Edward Bates, who is blind and ran with guide Kelvin Colbourn.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets, cheering runners on and encouraging those who were flagging in the heat.

Nick Earl, from City of Norwich Athletics Club, crossed the finish line first, with Ash Harrell and James Senior, also both from the club, coming in second and third places.

The winner of the women’s race was Dani Nimmock, also from City of Norwich club, who won her first Run Norwich title.

She was followed by Leanne Finch and Jo Andrews.