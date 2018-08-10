Search

Take a look inside The Ivy Norwich Brasserie ahead of its opening

PUBLISHED: 16:15 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:42 15 August 2018

The general manager of The Ivy Brasserie in Norwich, Katie Miller. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The hotly anticipated Ivy Brasserie is about to open its doors, so we took a sneak peak inside to find out what you can expect.

Launched by the owners of the iconic Ivy in Covent Garden, the stylish restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, August 21 in London Street in the former home of Gap.

Inspired by the long-standing celebrity haunt in the capital, Ivy Brasserie has opened in locations across the UK including Bristol, Cambridge and Cheltenham.

The Ivy Norwich Brasserie claims to offer an elegant dining destination in the heart of the city centre, serving classic bistro food and also afternoon tea and breakfast.

The brasserie will accommodate for up to 149 guests across the main restaurant, bar and terrace and will hold back a number of tables each day for walk-ins.

The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There will also be a selection of drinks crafted in the local area, including Bure Gold and Wherry Amber Ale brewed by Woodforde’s in Woodbastwick,

The cocktail list will also have a local link, including an Iceni Martini and Felbrigg Gardens with Norfolk’s Boadicea Gin.

The Ivy Norwich Brasserie interior has been designed by the acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, with the brasserie’s signature green colour palette sitting against leather seating, marble floors and antiques.

The kitchen will be overseen by executive chef Sean Burbidge, whilst Katie Miller will oversee the brasserie as General Manager.

The Ivy Brasserie sign in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sean has worked in a variety of busy kitchens and has worked as sous chef at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and T Gordon Ramsay au Trianon at the Trianon Palace in Versailles, France.

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

