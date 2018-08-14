Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop
Video

Take a first look inside Bucket List loaded fries shop in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 11:03 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 15 August 2018

Nathan Boon, owner of Bucket List, fries in a bucket tub with toppings shop newly opened in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nathan Boon, owner of Bucket List, fries in a bucket tub with toppings shop newly opened in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

A chip shop with a twist has opened its doors in Cromer and is bound to spice up your next trip to the seaside.

Bucket List opened in 9a Hamilton Road in the old Waverley Cake Shop on Tuesday August 14 and serves giant buckets of chips with homemade toppings.

The business first opened in a horsebox trailer in Paul’s Lane Car Park in Overstrand in June 2017 and attracts large queues all year round for its menu which changes daily.

They opened a second trailer in Holt Country Park this summer which will be moved to outside Castle Mall in Norwich on September 5.

Flavours available on the opening day of the Cromer shop were a nacho bucket, with lamb chilli, smoked cheddar, broken tortilla and aioli and a truffle bucket with parmesan, truffle aioli and sweet onion jam.

The Bucket List, fries in a bucket tub with toppings shop newly opened in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Bucket List, fries in a bucket tub with toppings shop newly opened in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There is also a vegetarian option each day such as sweet chilli, smoked cheddar and aioli.

All the chips are hand-cut and come in a belly-busting 800ml bucket which costs £6.95.

READ MORE: Cromer Carnival Day 2018: Everything you need to know

They also serves a breakfast bucket in the morning with hash browns, barbecue beans, deep fried egg and bacon scraps.

The business was created by Nathan Boon who worked as head chef at The White Horse in Overstrand for 10 years and runs the business with his wife Adele.

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket ListChicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List

Mr Boon said: “I quit my job as head chef as it was a case of go big or go home to grow the business.

“I opened The Bucket List as a sideline project last year and it has gone from strength to strength.

“We’ve opened in horrible conditions in winter months and hundreds of people have turned up and we’ve gained a big following on social media.

“All our food is made fresh every day and will certainly fill you up!”

Fries with a smoked cheddar topping in a bucket tub, at the newly opened shop Bucket List in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFries with a smoked cheddar topping in a bucket tub, at the newly opened shop Bucket List in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Bucket List in Cromer is open from 9am to 11am and 12pm to 7pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast