Take a first look inside Bucket List loaded fries shop in Cromer

Nathan Boon, owner of Bucket List, fries in a bucket tub with toppings shop newly opened in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

A chip shop with a twist has opened its doors in Cromer and is bound to spice up your next trip to the seaside.

Bucket List opened in 9a Hamilton Road in the old Waverley Cake Shop on Tuesday August 14 and serves giant buckets of chips with homemade toppings.

The business first opened in a horsebox trailer in Paul’s Lane Car Park in Overstrand in June 2017 and attracts large queues all year round for its menu which changes daily.

They opened a second trailer in Holt Country Park this summer which will be moved to outside Castle Mall in Norwich on September 5.

Flavours available on the opening day of the Cromer shop were a nacho bucket, with lamb chilli, smoked cheddar, broken tortilla and aioli and a truffle bucket with parmesan, truffle aioli and sweet onion jam.

The Bucket List, fries in a bucket tub with toppings shop newly opened in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Bucket List, fries in a bucket tub with toppings shop newly opened in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There is also a vegetarian option each day such as sweet chilli, smoked cheddar and aioli.

All the chips are hand-cut and come in a belly-busting 800ml bucket which costs £6.95.

They also serves a breakfast bucket in the morning with hash browns, barbecue beans, deep fried egg and bacon scraps.

The business was created by Nathan Boon who worked as head chef at The White Horse in Overstrand for 10 years and runs the business with his wife Adele.

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List

Mr Boon said: “I quit my job as head chef as it was a case of go big or go home to grow the business.

“I opened The Bucket List as a sideline project last year and it has gone from strength to strength.

“We’ve opened in horrible conditions in winter months and hundreds of people have turned up and we’ve gained a big following on social media.

“All our food is made fresh every day and will certainly fill you up!”

Fries with a smoked cheddar topping in a bucket tub, at the newly opened shop Bucket List in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Fries with a smoked cheddar topping in a bucket tub, at the newly opened shop Bucket List in Cromer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Bucket List in Cromer is open from 9am to 11am and 12pm to 7pm.