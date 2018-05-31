Search

Norfolk inn’s breakfast named one of best in country

PUBLISHED: 13:11 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:25 18 August 2018

The King William IV Country Inn and Restaurant, Sedgeford. Picture Ian Burt.

The King William IV Country Inn and Restaurant, Sedgeford. Picture Ian Burt.

The breakfast served to guests at a Norfolk inn has been named as one of the best in the country.

The King William IV Country Inn and Restaurant at Sedgeford has been shortlisted in the ‘Tastiest Breakfast’ category at the 2018 eviivo awards.

Judges praised the inn for demonstrating “the variety and high quality available in the local area and the said “the jewel in the breakfast crown” were the grilled kippers from Lowestoft Smokehouse.

In previous years judges have included the Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith and two Michelin star chef Michel Roux Jr.

The awards, which celebrate the best independent guesthouses the country has to offer, have eight categories in total and two more Norfolk businesses have been shortlisted.

The Cley Windmill on the north Norfolk coast has been nominated in the ‘Quirkiest Place To Stay’ category. It was praised for its “four-poster bed and amazing views out over the marshes to the sea” and judges said it “offers guests quirky charm by the sack load”.

And The Old Ram Coaching Inn at Tivetshall St Mary has made the regional shortlist for the ‘Hidden Gems and Star Amongst Stars’ which praises “brilliant businesses that leave all their guests demanding an encore.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on October 16.

