This Norfolk delicacy has been named one of the world’s best meals

Eating a crab sandwich in Norfolk has been names as one of the world's best meals. File photo of the balcony at the Rocket Cafe in Cromer. Picture Archant. Archant © 2008

A delicacy which is as synonymous with Norfolk as Alan Partridge and Norwich City has been named as one of the best meals in the world.

File photo of a Cromer Crab. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY. File photo of a Cromer Crab. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY.

Travel giant Lonely Planet has pooled the expertise and recommendations of its writers, bloggers and staffers, to devise a list of the top 500 foodie experiences worldwide, published in new book Ultimate Eatlist.

And crab sandwiches in Norfolk was one of only seven British meals in the top 100, coming in at number 80. The seaside staple beat the likes of haggis in Scotland (162), a full English breakfast in London (219) and a fiery balti in Birmingham (383).

Crab sandwiches are a common listing on menus across Norfolk with Cromer crab arguably the best known variety in the country. Fisherman John Davies, who, is a notable figure on the crabbing scene, told us earlier this year that to him it’s the shallow, flinty, chalky waters which impart that sweet, sweet, delicate flavour to Cromer crab.

World renowned dishes including sushi in Tokyo, pizza margherita in Naples and dim sum in Hong Kong all made the top 10 of the Lonely Plant list.