Fatal house fire not being treated as suspicious

The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire

A house fire in King’s Lynn in which a body was discovered is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

On Sunday, September 2, a fire tore through the semi-detached house in Losinga Road around 4.30am, causing the roof and first floor to collapse.

Firefighters from King’s Lynn, Terrington and Sandringham took more than two hours to put out the blaze. Police closed the road off and warned people to avoid the area as they dealt with the incident.

The fire left little damage to the next door property but the family of four, who did not want to be identified, spoke of their shock after hearing the news.

The son, who had been at home while the rest of the family were away, said he had heard an alarm going off between 8pm and midnight, just hours before the fire broke out.

He added: “I went out and there was no one there, it went on and off.”

The roof of the house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been completely destroyed

The family said they did not know the neighbours very well as they regularly changed every two to three months.

Police said the body is still yet to be formally identified and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Multi-agency fire investigation work is still continuing, led by Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service, to determine the cause and contributory factors of the fire.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “This incident is not believed to be suspicious and our thoughts are with all those affected by this accidental fire in the home which has sadly resulted in a loss of life.

A body was discovered in a house on Losinga Road in North Lynn.

“Resources will continue to remain in the area to offer support, guidance and home fire risk checks to our local community.”

A seal was put in place at the property whilst both police and fire investigators carried out enquiries but this has since been lifted.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “As a result of police contact, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) and will now be investigated by Norfolk Police’s Professional Standards (PSD) department.”