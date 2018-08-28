Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A body has been found after a fire in King’s Lynn in the early hours of this morning.

A scenes of crime officer at the scene of a house fire on Losinga Road in North Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt A scenes of crime officer at the scene of a house fire on Losinga Road in North Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk police have said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Flames tore through a semi-detached home in Losinga Road, King’s Lynn, in the early hours of Sunday, September 2.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.30am where a body was discovered inside the property.

Firefighters from King’s Lynn, Terrington and Sandringham took more than two hours to put out the blaze. Police closed off Losinga Road and warned people to avoid the area.

A body has been discovered in a house on Losinga Road in North Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt A body has been discovered in a house on Losinga Road in North Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The roof and first floor of the house have collapsed, while the fire has also damaged the house next door.

Neighbour Michael Jordan captured dramatic pictures of the blaze in progress on his mobile phone.

A scenes of crime officer at the scene of a house fire on Losinga Road in North Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt A scenes of crime officer at the scene of a house fire on Losinga Road in North Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

“I got a call from my mum, she said there’s a great big fire,” he said. “It’s gutted it.

“We were told there was no-one in. The floor boards have all collapsed, the beams have gone as well, it’s a complete tear-down.”

A house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop A house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

One appliance was still at the scene this morning, while engineers were working to seal off the gas supply.

A seal has been put in place while fire investigators carry out enquiries.

A body has been discovered in a house on Losinga Road in North Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt A body has been discovered in a house on Losinga Road in North Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

It is likely to remain in place on the property until at least tomorrow, Monday, September 3, whilst Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and fire investigators carry out enquiries to establish the cause.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “As a result of police contact the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), as is standard procedure.”

An aerial ladder was used to tackle the fierce blaze Picture: Michael Jordan An aerial ladder was used to tackle the fierce blaze Picture: Michael Jordan

The rooff of the house has been completely destroyed Picture: Chris Bishop The rooff of the house has been completely destroyed Picture: Chris Bishop

Smoke billowing from the house at the height of the blaze Picture: Michael Jordan Smoke billowing from the house at the height of the blaze Picture: Michael Jordan

Firefighters from King's Lynn, Terrington and Sandringham attended the incident Picture: Michael Jordan Firefighters from King's Lynn, Terrington and Sandringham attended the incident Picture: Michael Jordan

The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire Picture: Chris Bishop The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire Picture: Chris Bishop