Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop
Norwich youngsters bring classic tale Beauty and the Beast to The Garage

PUBLISHED: 11:53 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:01 10 August 2018

The Beast, played by Edward Longmuir, during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

A talented group of young actors want you to be their guest as Beauty and the Beast comes to the city.

The tale as old as time will come to life on stage at The Garage from Friday August 10 to Saturday August 11 with a 50-strong cast of seven to 18-year-olds.

The cast have put together the show in less than two weeks and have been working hard to get the production ready for curtain call.

The show is based on the traditional Beauty and The Beast fairytale and follows kind-hearted Beauty as she goes to the Beast’s castle to protect her father and finds herself trapped there.

The townsfolk set off after the Beast during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe townsfolk set off after the Beast during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tom Fox, director of Beauty and the Beast, said: “I directed the big production last year and it was my first time directing and I loved it.

“Everyone comes together and works hard to do it so it’s a dream.”

Beauty and the Beast is at The Garage on Friday August 10 3pm and 6pm and Saturday August 11 at 1pm and 3.30pm.

The Beast (Edward Longmuir) with a portrait of how he was as a prince (Jackson Skinner), during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Beast (Edward Longmuir) with a portrait of how he was as a prince (Jackson Skinner), during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The prince becomes the Beast, played by Edward Longmuir, during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe prince becomes the Beast, played by Edward Longmuir, during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Prince, played by Jackson Skinner, during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Prince, played by Jackson Skinner, during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The castle creatures during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe castle creatures during the Beauty and the Beast summer production dress rehearsal at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some of the cast during the warm up before the dress rehearsal of the Beauty and the Beast summer production at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSome of the cast during the warm up before the dress rehearsal of the Beauty and the Beast summer production at The Garage. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

