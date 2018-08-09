Video

Soapstar and TV presenter join Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime cast

Norwich Theatre Royal Archant

The latest celebrity names to join the cast of Aladdin at the Theatre Royal have been revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Theatre Royal panto stars. Rik Makarem as Abanaza and Kiera-Nicole Brennan as The Genie. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norwich Theatre Royal panto stars. Rik Makarem as Abanaza and Kiera-Nicole Brennan as The Genie. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Casualty and Emmerdale star Rik Makarem will swap A&E for Agrabah this Christmas at the Theatre Royal as he takes on the role of baddie Abanazar.

Rik played factory manager turned entrepreneur Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale for over 600 episodes and fans were devastated when he left the Dales for Canada in 2016.

He also played troubled junior doctor Sebastian Grayling in Casualty from 2016 to 2017 and has starred in other series including Torchwood and Foyles War.

No stranger to the theatrical world, Rik played Emmett in the acclaimed production of The Dishwashers opposite David Essex, and previously he appeared on the Norwich Theatre Royal stage in the Peter James mystery Dead Simple starring alongside Tina Hobley and Michael McKell in 2015.

One of Britain’s youngest TV presenters, Kiera-Nicole Brennan will also be hopping on the magic carpet this Christmas as the Genie.

READ MORE: Hollyoaks actor set to play Aladdin in Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime

Kiera-Nicole is, aged 19, is bound to be popular with your little ones as she regularly hosts popular children’s show Milkshake on Channel 5.

A former student of the world-famous BRIT school in London, she is a talented singer and dancer and won her high-profile TV job straight out of drama school.

The pair will join former Hollyoaks and The History Boys star Steven Roberts who is playing the title role of Aladdin.

Norwich Theatre Royal panto stalwart Richard Gauntlett and Norfolk-based entertainer Ben Langley will also be in the show with further casting to be announced.

Rik, who is excited to be joining the cast, said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Norwich Theatre Royal, a wonderful spirited theatrical home with such warm audiences.

READ MORE Superstar singer Alexandra Burke returning to Norwich in hit musical

“Abanazar is a role I’ve enjoyed playing before and I’m already practicing my evil laugh.

“Panto is a charming experience, full of important themes and hidden morals, capturing the imagination of children and tugging on the heartstrings of the adults. I love that we all have licence to be a kid again. It’s simply magical.”

Aladdin runs at the Norwich Theatre Royal from Wednesday December 12 to Sunday January 13.

Tickets cost £10 to £24.50 with discounts available to under-threes, over-60s, under-18s and groups.

To book, visit the website or call the box office on 01603 630000.