Superstar singer Alexandra Burke returning to Norwich in hit musical

Alexandra Burke as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard during its previous run at Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Paul Coltas Paul Coltas

X-Factor star Alexandra Burke is returning to Norwich Theatre Royal for a hit musical.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The singer and three-time Brit nominee will play superstar Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard, which comes to the city next year.

She previously played the role in a previous UK tour of the musical which came to Norwich Theatre Royal.

The singer has also performed as the lead part in a successful run on London’s West End.

She will reprise the role during all evening performances of The Bodyguard.

These are taking place from Tuesday, April 30 until Saturday, May 11, at 7.30pm.

But she will not be on stage for the matinee shows, on May 1, May 4, May 8, and May 11.

Tickets cost £10-£53.50 and discounts are available for under-18s, over-60s and groups.

To book visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk or call 01603 630000.