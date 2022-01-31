New exhibition demonstrates why Yarmouth is Great
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Tucked between the River Yare and the town of Great Yarmouth, is the prominent Yare Gallery.
Its latest show, Yarmouth is Great, displays the work of three well-established Yarmouth-based artists: Peter Rodulfo, Katarzyna Coleman, and Andrew Dibben.
The artists, accompanied by a handful of other creatives, explore the three main beloved aspects of the area in their works: river, town and docks.
The 17th century merchants house is now filled with a rolling exhibition programme which celebrates the large and expanding artist community residing in south-east Norfolk.
Curator Sarah Young believes in the power of Great Yarmouth's art collective. She says: "I think artists have always been here, quietly doing their thing.
"Artists have always been drawn to the coast. The light at the coast is very different to inland. There are opportunities here, a lot of scope for doing other things."
Within the last few years Ms Young has seen a rise in institutions supporting artists working in the area, with the Yare Gallery becoming key to this development.
Most Read
- 1 Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming
- 2 Passengers evacuated from Greater Anglia train after track flooded
- 3 Pictures show extent of heavy flooding in Norfolk village
- 4 Property spotlight: Thatched four-bed cottage in an acre of land hits the market
- 5 Missing 13-year-old girl from Oulton found safe
- 6 'Our world has been torn apart' - Family's tribute to murder victim
- 7 11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces
- 8 Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police
- 9 Jailed in Norfolk this week: Paedophile, drug dealer and serial beggar
- 10 Objections lodged against fresh plans to house asylum seekers
As you move through the gallery, exposed wooden floors creek with the building's rich history. It's been used as a Victorian family home, a police station and a shipping office.
The exhibiting artists' work is hung juxtaposed alongside the subject they paint, with the views from the windows of the three story house framing a town full of stories.
Find out more at yare.org.uk