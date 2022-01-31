News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

New exhibition demonstrates why Yarmouth is Great

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 11:19 AM January 31, 2022
Curator of the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, Sarah Young. 

Curator of the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, Sarah Young. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tucked between the River Yare and the town of Great Yarmouth, is the prominent Yare Gallery.

Its latest show, Yarmouth is Great, displays the work of three well-established Yarmouth-based artists: Peter Rodulfo, Katarzyna Coleman, and Andrew Dibben.

Yarmouth is Great, showing at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth.

Yarmouth is Great, showing at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The artists, accompanied by a handful of other creatives, explore the three main beloved aspects of the area in their works: river, town and docks. 

The 17th century merchants house is now filled with a rolling exhibition programme which celebrates the large and expanding artist community residing in south-east Norfolk.

Peter Rodulfo's work, showing at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great.

Peter Rodulfo's work, showing at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Curator Sarah Young believes in the power of Great Yarmouth's art collective. She says: "I think artists have always been here, quietly doing their thing.

"Artists have always been drawn to the coast. The light at the coast is very different to inland. There are opportunities here, a lot of scope for doing other things."

Katarzyna Coleman's work, showing as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great.

Katarzyna Coleman's work, showing on the third floor of the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Within the last few years Ms Young has seen a rise in institutions supporting artists working in the area, with the Yare Gallery becoming key to this development.

Peter Rodulfo's work, showing at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great.

Peter Rodulfo's work, showing at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Most Read

  1. 1 Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming
  2. 2 Passengers evacuated from Greater Anglia train after track flooded
  3. 3 Pictures show extent of heavy flooding in Norfolk village
  1. 4 Property spotlight: Thatched four-bed cottage in an acre of land hits the market
  2. 5 Missing 13-year-old girl from Oulton found safe
  3. 6 'Our world has been torn apart' - Family's tribute to murder victim
  4. 7 11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces
  5. 8 Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police
  6. 9 Jailed in Norfolk this week: Paedophile, drug dealer and serial beggar
  7. 10 Objections lodged against fresh plans to house asylum seekers

As you move through the gallery, exposed wooden floors creek with the building's rich history. It's been used as a Victorian family home, a police station and a shipping office. 

The exhibiting artists' work is hung juxtaposed alongside the subject they paint, with the views from the windows of the three story house framing a town full of stories.

Find out more at yare.org.uk

Katarzyna Coleman's work, showing as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great.

Katarzyna Coleman's work, showing on the third floor of the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Peter Rodulfo's work, showing at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great.

Peter Rodulfo's work, showing at the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Katarzyna Coleman's work, showing as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great.

Katarzyna Coleman's work, showing on the third floor of the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, as part of their exhibition Yarmouth is Great. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Fakenham Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich Live News | Updated

Four vehicles, including lorry, involved in 'serious crash' on A1067

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022

Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022.

Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes was originally built as a sister park to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon