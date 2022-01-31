New exhibition demonstrates why Yarmouth is Great

Curator of the Yare Gallery in Great Yarmouth, Sarah Young. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tucked between the River Yare and the town of Great Yarmouth, is the prominent Yare Gallery.

Its latest show, Yarmouth is Great, displays the work of three well-established Yarmouth-based artists: Peter Rodulfo, Katarzyna Coleman, and Andrew Dibben.

The artists, accompanied by a handful of other creatives, explore the three main beloved aspects of the area in their works: river, town and docks.

The 17th century merchants house is now filled with a rolling exhibition programme which celebrates the large and expanding artist community residing in south-east Norfolk.

Curator Sarah Young believes in the power of Great Yarmouth's art collective. She says: "I think artists have always been here, quietly doing their thing.

"Artists have always been drawn to the coast. The light at the coast is very different to inland. There are opportunities here, a lot of scope for doing other things."

Within the last few years Ms Young has seen a rise in institutions supporting artists working in the area, with the Yare Gallery becoming key to this development.

As you move through the gallery, exposed wooden floors creek with the building's rich history. It's been used as a Victorian family home, a police station and a shipping office.

The exhibiting artists' work is hung juxtaposed alongside the subject they paint, with the views from the windows of the three story house framing a town full of stories.

Find out more at yare.org.uk

