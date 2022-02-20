Incredible line-up of worldwide music coming to Norwich

Musicians and artists from Bulgaria, India, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and the Middle East are set to visit Norfolk from February 28, taking part in two weeks of concerts at historic Norwich venues.

Billed as a ‘Festival of World Sacred Music,’ it’s hoped that the concerts will be a regular annual calendar event open to all to come and enjoy in the city.

Gary Newland, artistic director from Music Worldwide for the Festival said: “We are launching a festival of world sacred music using heritage venues across the city from The Halls and Norwich Playhouse Theatre, to Stage Two at the Theatre Royal and Norwich Cathedral.

"The music is powerful, spiritual and enlightening. We are delighted to be bringing culturally diverse music to Norfolk that people wouldn’t normally be familiar with or listen to.”

Luzmira Zerpa - Credit: Artist

Taking part in a concert at The Halls, St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, on Monday, February 28, will be students from Year Six of Cawston Church of England Junior Academy alongside Luzmira Zerpa.

A prolific Venezuelan singer/songwriter based in the UK, she has performed internationally as a solo artist and toured extensively throughout Europe with her band Family Atlantica.

Luzmira has performed at prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall, the Royal Festival Hall and the Elbphailarmonie (Hamburg) as well as festivals including Glastonbury, Womad and the World Music Festival in Udaipur, India.

Tickets for the Luzmira Zerpa Ensemble are available at norwichtheatre.org