Eastern Daily Press

Amazing sculpture trail lights up the night at Raveningham

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 11:20 AM April 23, 2021   
Woodland Lumiere is open 7.30-10pm Wednesday to Sunday at the Raveningham Centre until 9th May.

With warmer nights and a small taste of freedom, the Raveningham Sculpture Trail opens for the first time this year, presenting the Woodland Lumiere. 

Woodland Lumiere is open 7.30-10pm Wednesday to Sunday at the Raveningham Centre until 9th May.

The trail, through woodland and garden, is full of art, music, poetry and film to be enjoyed at twilight.

During the recent lockdown, artist Sarah Cannell brought together a group of 12 artists to create the experience, which brings together work inspired by the local area.

Woodland Lumiere is open 7.30-10pm Wednesday to Sunday at the Raveningham Centre until 9th May.

Artists have created a range of pieces which work after dark within the grounds of the Raveningham Centre. From giant moths to marsh pony fire sculptures, a harbour full of willow boats, to film and music.

Woodland Lumiere is open 7.30-10pm Wednesday to Sunday at the Raveningham Centre until 9th May.

The project was funded by Creative Odyssey CIC, a community interest company creating arts projects in nature to inspire and soothe the soul.

Woodland Lumiere is open 7.30-10pm Wednesday to Sunday at the Raveningham Centre until 9th May. Time slots can be booked at raveninghamsculpturetrail.com.

Arts & Culture
South Norfolk News

Logo Icon
