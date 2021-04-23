Amazing sculpture trail lights up the night at Raveningham
- Credit: Sarah Cannell/Kate Wolstenholme
With warmer nights and a small taste of freedom, the Raveningham Sculpture Trail opens for the first time this year, presenting the Woodland Lumiere.
The trail, through woodland and garden, is full of art, music, poetry and film to be enjoyed at twilight.
During the recent lockdown, artist Sarah Cannell brought together a group of 12 artists to create the experience, which brings together work inspired by the local area.
Artists have created a range of pieces which work after dark within the grounds of the Raveningham Centre. From giant moths to marsh pony fire sculptures, a harbour full of willow boats, to film and music.
The project was funded by Creative Odyssey CIC, a community interest company creating arts projects in nature to inspire and soothe the soul.
Woodland Lumiere is open 7.30-10pm Wednesday to Sunday at the Raveningham Centre until 9th May. Time slots can be booked at raveninghamsculpturetrail.com.