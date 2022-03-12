Promotion

Children will be able to try out lots of different sports, including netball - Credit: Festival of Sport

It is one of the hottest new festivals in the region, and now the EDP is giving readers the chance to win a family ticket including camping to Festival of Sport.

Most people might think that festivals are mainly about music and food, but a relative newcomer to Norfolk’s summer events calendar, Festival of Sport, offers these and much more.

A weekend celebration of physical activity, wellness and sports of all kinds, Festival of Sport made a successful debut at the stunning Holkham Park last August.

And this year’s event, from Friday, August 12 to Monday, August 15, is set to be bigger and better, with an extra night so that families can let their hair down for the fun closing party on Sunday evening.

The festival aims to give families the chance to try out a whole range of new sports, as well as giving youngsters invaluable coaching tips in more familiar sports thanks to its impressive line-up of international stars.

Families will be able to try a wide range of sports at Festival of Sport, including archery - Credit: Festival of Sport

Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood co-founded Festival of Sport with fellow international Austin Healey.

Sporting legends confirmed so far include former England and Norwich City striker Dean Ashton, Olympic gold medal winning hockey players Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh, former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, GB trampolinist Amanda Parker, former England netballer Tamsin Greenway and Paralympic rowers Victoria and Tom Aggar.

Recent additions to the lineup will see netballers Karen Atkinson and Karen Greig, rower Alan Campbell and freestyle footballer Charlotte Lade-Rogers joining other sporting stars over the weekend.

Hockey is one of the core sports at Festival of Sport, and Olympic gold medal winning hockey players Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh will be in attendance - Credit: Festival of Sport

The core sports for kids to get involved in include rugby, hockey, cricket, football, gymnastics, netball and athletics.

Alongside these are a whole host of additional sessions giving youngsters the chance to learn the basics of trampolining, rowing, boxing, mixed martial arts, archery, dodgeball, kayaking and much more, including laser run, which is new for 2022 and run by Pentathlon GB.

This year will also see a bigger golf zone where two-time European Tour winner Graeme Storm will be helping budding golfers to hone their skills in driving, putting and chipping.

With the coaching and activities primarily aimed at children aged between five and 17 years old, there are plenty of additional activities to keep pre-schoolers and adults occupied and entertained too.

The fun grown-ups vs legends matches proved very popular last year, while those that prefer to take things a little more relaxed can try a yoga session, sit back and enjoy an expert talk or even get themselves a sports massage.

There will be camping on site for families to bring their own tents or campervans, or there is a range of glamping options to upgrade to, such as a pre-erected bell tent or yurt, or even a swanky Airstream trailer. For those who prefer solid walls, Holkham is of course surrounded by holiday cottages, including a number on the Holkham Estate itself.

Camping pitches are available onsite, or you can choose one of the glamping options, such as a pre-erected bell tent - Credit: Festival of Sport

And the fun does not stop once the sun goes down, with open-air cinema on Friday, then live music and DJs on Saturday and Sunday.

A wide range of food and drink is available throughout the weekend, with high quality local providers as well as more exotic flavours and several licensed bars.

Tickets for the full weekend are on sale now, at £370 for one adult and one child. Additional adult tickets are £160, additional child tickets £210. Tickets include access to the event and full programme of sports sessions for all children plus entertainment on all three nights. Accommodation on site starts at £70 for three nights for a tent or campervan pitch, or ready-erected bell tents from £250 (three nights, up to six sharing). Find out more at www.festivalofsportuk.com

WIN: Weekend ticket with camping pitch for a family of four, worth £810

The weekend ticket includes:

Arrival on Friday and free event guide.

Friday night outdoor cinema.

Two full days of sport for children, plus activities for all the family on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday night live music and entertainment.

A camping pitch for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights to bring your own tent or motorhome - or you can upgrade to glamping through Festival of Sport’s accommodation partner.

The group must include at least one child under 17 years old, and at least one adult aged 18+. Additional adult and child tickets can be purchased.

All you need to do to win this fantastic prize is simply answer the following question…

Which sport is new to Festival of Sport in 2022?

Rugby, cricket, laser run or football?

To enter, fill in the online form at https://bit.ly/Festival-of-Sport. The closing date is March 19 at 5pm.