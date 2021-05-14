City festival praises its gender balance as full line-up revealed

Published: 6:41 AM May 14, 2021

A city festival has pledged to continue challenging attitudes surrounding gender and minority group representation following the announcement of this year's line-up.

Wild Paths has unveiled Sports Team, Biig Piig and Palace as headliners at October's entertainment extravaganza.

Wild Paths is set to return to Norwich in October 2021 - Credit: Archant

The festival will descend on Norwich for four days, gracing more than 20 of the city's best-loved venues and a host of other DIY spaces including a shoe factory and a TV studio.

More than 200 live acts are set to perform from October 14 to 17.

They will be joined by 60 conference speakers, artists, drag queens, tattooists and DJs for a celebration of music, food, art and culture.

Friday night headliners Sports Team have rapidly built a loyal following with their energetic songwriting, and released their debut album 'Deep Down Happy' in June last year.

Superglu performing at Norwich festival Wild Paths in 2019 - Credit: Marieke Macklon/@mariekemacklon

Having released her first material of the year in April with new single, 'Lavender', Biig Piig will take to the stage for Wild Paths' Saturday night slot.

Both will play at city favourite, The Waterfront.

London outfit, Palace, complete the headline trio and will treat fans to their bluesy rock on the Sunday evening.

Also set to feature are The Big Moon, Steam Down and Olivia Dean.

Olivia Dean playing at Wild Fields Festival in September 2020 - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Wild Paths spokesman said: "This year's festival is set to be the most adventurous and impressive yet, and features some of the most exciting new artists and bands from across the UK and beyond."

Wild Paths was founded by a collective of young creatives and bills itself as a "new breed of festival", with themed after-parties, conferences, supper clubs and art fairs.

The team has quickly gained a reputation for prioritising inclusivity, with a focus on gender balance and ensuring minority groups are well represented.

In September last year, organisers delivered a two-day, socially-distanced greenfield festival, 'Wild Fields', which offered a line-up of 47pc female acts, 35pc male and 19pc mixed.

A two-day, socially-distanced festival, Wild Fields, took place in Norwich in September 2020 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Keychange, a movement working towards gender equality in the industry, hailed the event as "a beacon of change".

In 2019, Wild Paths achieved its goal of going single-use plastic free across the whole festival site.

It is hoped this year's instalment will be made carbon neutral by working in conjunction with climate organisations such as Ecolibrium.

For tickets, visit wildpaths.co.uk.