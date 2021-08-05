7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this weekend
- Credit: Half a String
From family productions to events for car enthusiasts, here are some of the things taking place in Norfolk this weekend.
1. What: The Workshop at The Walks
Where: The Walks, London Road, King’s Lynn, PE30 1PE
When: August 5-7, various times
Cost: Free
Arts venue The Workshop has teamed up with Creative Arts East to bring live entertainment back to King’s Lynn this August.
Supported by Farnham Maltings’ house theatre, it has put together a free programme of children’s theatre and spoken word performances.
Shows include The Workshop and All-In Productions’ new My First Show: Henny Penny, award-winning visual theatre company Half a String with The Puppet Van – The Lost Colour and The Bazazi Brothers with a comedy juggling adventure unlike any other.
2. What: Hemsby Lifeboat Firework display and Lifeboat Day celebrations
Where: Hemsby Lifeboat, Hemsby, Great Yarmouth
When: August 7 -8
Cost: Free
A post on the Hemsby Lifeboat Facebook page said the crew has been working hard to make the event "a safe one."
From 5pm music and entertainment, a bar and BBQ will take place, and its annual grand draw tickets will be held with "great prizes on offer".
The firework display, sponsored by Flash FX, Lost World, Happy Days At Hemsby, Seals Bacton, and the Seadell Shops & Holiday Chalets, will take place at around 10pm.
The post added: "On the 8th from 10am we will be officially opening the main event, our annual Lifeboat Day celebration.
"This is an all day event and one not to be missed, with live music, BBQ, bar, bottle Tombola, cakes, raffle and assorted stalls.
"We will also have a lifeboat display during the day with some special guests. A fun day for all the family."
3. What: Dippy the Dinosaur
Where: Norwich Cathedral
When: Open until October 30, Monday to Friday: 10am-4pm, Saturdays: 9.30am to 5.30pm.
Cost: Free
Norwich Cathedral is currently hosting Dippy, the Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast.
To celebrate Dippy's arrival, Norwich is enjoying a summer of dinos with plenty of activities planned - including a colourful trail of 21 Tyrannosaurus Rexes around the city centre as part of the GoGoDiscover dinosaur trail.
4. What: Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival
Where: Sandringham Estate, Sandringham, PE35 63N
When: Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 from 10am to 6pm.
Cost: Various, tickets here
The show will combine the Sandringham Food and Drink Festival with the Sandringham Craft and Wood Festival.
There will be top chefs from across the UK demonstrating at the festival including Galton Blackiston, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Jo Pratt, Laurence Henry, Andrea Wallace, Ben Bartlett and The Crabstock Boys.
5. What: Interlude in the Close, The Importance of Being Earnest
Where: Norwich Cathedral Close, Norwich School, The Close, Norwich NR1 4DD.
When: Saturday, August 7 at 3.30pm or 7.30pm
Cost: Various
Presented by The Handlebards, the production will take place in a big-top circus tent and will run for two hours. The recommended age is over eight.
For more information and to book tickets visit norwichtheatre.org
6. What: Norfolk Creations Summer Art and Craft Exhibition
Where: The Handa Gallery at Wells Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells Next The Sea, Norfolk NR23 1AU
When: August 7 to 27, 10am to 5pm
Cost: Free
Norfolk Creations is thrilled to be holding its Summer Exhibition in the beautiful Handa Gallery at Wells Maltings.
This exhibition will be showcasing some stunning arts and crafts from 18 Norfolk based artists and artisans including mosaics, felting and willow basket weaving.
7. What: Classic car and bike meet at The King's Arms, Shouldham
Where: The Green, Shouldham, King's Lynn PE33 0BY
When: Sunday, August 8 at 12pm
The classic car and bike meet returns and people who own a classic car or bike are being invited to The Green to meet "like minded people." The meet will be held on the first Sunday of every month.