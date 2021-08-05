7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Published: 5:34 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 5:49 PM August 5, 2021

The Puppet Van - The Lost Colour is one of the shows at The Workshop at The Walks. - Credit: Half a String

From family productions to events for car enthusiasts, here are some of the things taking place in Norfolk this weekend.

1. What: The Workshop at The Walks

Where: The Walks, London Road, King’s Lynn, PE30 1PE

When: August 5-7, various times

Cost: Free

The Bazazi Brothers are performing at The Workshop at the Walks. - Credit: Nathan Gallagher

Arts venue The Workshop has teamed up with Creative Arts East to bring live entertainment back to King’s Lynn this August.

Supported by Farnham Maltings’ house theatre, it has put together a free programme of children’s theatre and spoken word performances.

Shows include The Workshop and All-In Productions’ new My First Show: Henny Penny, award-winning visual theatre company Half a String with The Puppet Van – The Lost Colour and The Bazazi Brothers with a comedy juggling adventure unlike any other.

2. What: Hemsby Lifeboat Firework display and Lifeboat Day celebrations

Where: Hemsby Lifeboat, Hemsby, Great Yarmouth

When: August 7 -8

Cost: Free

Hemsby Lifeboat Firework display and Lifeboat Day celebrations will be taking place this weekend. - Credit: Archant

A post on the Hemsby Lifeboat Facebook page said the crew has been working hard to make the event "a safe one."

From 5pm music and entertainment, a bar and BBQ will take place, and its annual grand draw tickets will be held with "great prizes on offer".

The firework display, sponsored by Flash FX, Lost World, Happy Days At Hemsby, Seals Bacton, and the Seadell Shops & Holiday Chalets, will take place at around 10pm.

The post added: "On the 8th from 10am we will be officially opening the main event, our annual Lifeboat Day celebration.

"This is an all day event and one not to be missed, with live music, BBQ, bar, bottle Tombola, cakes, raffle and assorted stalls.

"We will also have a lifeboat display during the day with some special guests. A fun day for all the family."

3. What: Dippy the Dinosaur

Where: Norwich Cathedral

When: Open until October 30, Monday to Friday: 10am-4pm, Saturdays: 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Cost: Free

GoGoDiscover 2021 T. rex Trail - Credit: DANIELLE BOODEN

Norwich Cathedral is currently hosting Dippy, the Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast.

To celebrate Dippy's arrival, Norwich is enjoying a summer of dinos with plenty of activities planned - including a colourful trail of 21 Tyrannosaurus Rexes around the city centre as part of the GoGoDiscover dinosaur trail.

4. What: Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival

Where: Sandringham Estate, Sandringham, PE35 63N

When: Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8 from 10am to 6pm.

Cost: Various, tickets here

Award-winning chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will appear at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Contributed

The show will combine the Sandringham Food and Drink Festival with the Sandringham Craft and Wood Festival.

There will be top chefs from across the UK demonstrating at the festival including Galton Blackiston, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Jo Pratt, Laurence Henry, Andrea Wallace, Ben Bartlett and The Crabstock Boys.

5. What: Interlude in the Close, The Importance of Being Earnest

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close, Norwich School, The Close, Norwich NR1 4DD.

When: Saturday, August 7 at 3.30pm or 7.30pm

Cost: Various

Norwich Theatre's Interlude tent in The Close at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Presented by The Handlebards, the production will take place in a big-top circus tent and will run for two hours. The recommended age is over eight.

For more information and to book tickets visit norwichtheatre.org

6. What: Norfolk Creations Summer Art and Craft Exhibition

Where: The Handa Gallery at Wells Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells Next The Sea, Norfolk NR23 1AU

When: August 7 to 27, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Some exciting art, mosaics and photography will be on display - Credit: Norfolk Creations Summer Art and Craft Exhibition

Norfolk Creations is thrilled to be holding its Summer Exhibition in the beautiful Handa Gallery at Wells Maltings.

This exhibition will be showcasing some stunning arts and crafts from 18 Norfolk based artists and artisans including mosaics, felting and willow basket weaving.

7. What: Classic car and bike meet at The King's Arms, Shouldham

Where: The Green, Shouldham, King's Lynn PE33 0BY

When: Sunday, August 8 at 12pm

The King's Arms in Shouldham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

The classic car and bike meet returns and people who own a classic car or bike are being invited to The Green to meet "like minded people." The meet will be held on the first Sunday of every month.



