What to watch on TV this week

Published: 8:00 PM October 23, 2021

Joe and Love need some serious therapy in Season 3 of You - Credit: Netflix

You, Season 3, Streaming on Netflix now

Whenever this smash hit drama (with a hint of very dark humour) returns, my friends and I have to remind one another to ‘not fancy Joe’.

Let me explain. ‘You’ started airing in 2018, based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes. It was a runaway success. Largely because of its twisty, turny plot...and startlingly charming protagonist (Penn Badgley).

In its first outing, affable Joe is just a regular guy, working in a quirky New York book shop. Then struggling grad student and aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) waltzes in. And so Joe’s dark obsession manifests. Watching. Waiting in the shadows. Stalking on social media. Taking ‘trophies’. Generally being creepy...and a touch murderous.

What the show does so cleverly is telling the story entirely from Joe’s point of view – in such a way that you almost feel empathy for the antihero. When he’s hiding under a bed or in a wardrobe evading capture, as an audience you’re practically willing for him to get away with it. If he hurts someone there’s a sense of ‘he didn’t mean it though did he?’

A lot of viewers hav expressed disgust in themselves for empathising with Joe. But it’s a real commentary on how, even with the narrative right in front of us, women almost can’t help falling for an enigmatic charmer. Hell, look at Ted Bundy.

Season two moved Joe to LA where he tried (and failed) to ‘be good’, falling for baker and chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), while trying to escape the ghosts he’d left behind in the BIg Apple. All with bloody consequences.

In newly released season three, Joe and Love are transplanted to the fictional West Coast suburb Madre Linda. A suffocating tech-town the show’s writers have clearly had fun creating. Filled with self-indulgent vloggers, bloggers, yummy mummies, arty folk, expensive boutiques and perfectly manicured lawns. A setting for the Desparate Housewives of a new generation.

Settled in with baby Henry, Joe and Love struggle to find a new normal – whatever normal looks like for a stalker and a murderess – with their therapist blissfully unaware it’s their nefarious desires she’s helping to quell. It’s not long before Joe looks to see if the grass is greener, literally on the other side of the fence. While Love, who seemingly can’t live without drama, has her head turned by a student.

Season three is bigger, better and badder than the first two series put together. It picks up apace. The thrills and spills ripple from one episode to the next. And the body count keeps rising – whether Joe and Love mean it to...or not!

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Dame Judi Dench on a recent episode of Who Do You Think You Are? - Credit: BBC/Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Stephen Perry

Who Do You Think You Are, BBC1, Tuesdays, 9pm

Five years ago Eastender Danny Dyer was overwhelmed to discover he was a direct descendant of King Edward III. This year Josh Widdecombe went two steps better, or further, when the Who Do You Think You Are? historians unrolled his family tree all the way back to Edward I.

Likeable comedian Josh had been expecting his rural-rooted tree to be mainly Devon farmers – perhaps with a splash of banker thrown in if family rumours of a link to collapsed Barings Bank were true.

They were, and Josh was suitably delighted to find a rather splendid Dartmoor mansion was once in the family (although his particular branch of the tree had been chopped off for poor investment decisions.)

I had my own reasons for enjoying Josh’s family tree journey, because it briefly tangled twigs with mine and his return to the tiny primary school where my mum was his teacher became the opening scenes of the programme. It was lucky she had taught him to read as he had a lot of historical documents to work through while tracing his family back through Tudor aristocracy, and possible royal shenanigans, to definite direct descent from Edward I.

My son pointed out that if you go far enough back we’re probably all royalty – but it’s being able to find that direct line that makes such a fascinating and emotional hour of television.

Judi Dench was this week’s star and got a trip to Denmark, where the actress whose first professional role was Ophelia discovered a way-back relative had been in Elsinore with Shakespeare’s comic actor Will Kempe (ooh, Norfolk link; Will Kempe, nine-days-wonder, London-to-Norwich morris dancer.)

Ed Balls is up soon and I’m very much looking forward to following the researchers through his Norfolk roots.

Rowan Mantell

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes, all available on Disney+

Halloween is my favourite time of year - and there’s no better time than now to sit down and binge-watch all of the Treehouse of Horror episodes of The Simpsons. And that’s exactly what I’ve been doing the past week or so.

If you’re unfamiliar (if that’s the case, where on earth have you been?), the Treehouse of Horror are, as the name suggests, The Simpsons’ Halloween themed episodes that run every season. Each episode contains three different stories – usually parodying a popular horror or sci-fi story, film or TV show in typical Springfieldian style.

Much like the actual show itself, the ‘golden age’ of episodes run up until season 11 or so, but even the newer ones are worth a watch when you really want to get yourself into the Halloween spirit.

Some of my favourite segments include ‘The Shinning’, a parody of Stanley Kubrick and Stephen King’s cult classic; ‘Homer3’, a clever spin on an episode of The Twilight Zone where Homer finds himself trapped in a 3D world; and ‘The Thing and I’, where it’s revealed that Bart has a secret evil twin who’s been living in the attic.

Danielle Lett