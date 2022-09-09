What we're watching on TV

Ridley, ITV, Sundays, 8pm

Misty, frost-crisped fields. Heaths cloaked in heavy, atmospheric air. Dank woodlands. Murky back streets. The sparse landscape of Lancashire’s countryside is almost a character itself in ITV’s newest drama.

Filmed as feature-length viewing ‘events’, running to around two hours each, this slow-paced, but cog-whirring drama is just the ticket for an early autumn Sunday evening.

And it sees the return to the small screen of Line of Duty favourite Adrian Dunbar, doing what he does best – speaking softly while peering thoughtfully into the middle distance, framed by ‘that’ impressive fop of hair.

Once again Dunbar picks up the mantle of lawman, albeit a retired one. Following the tragic deaths of his wife and grown-up daughter (in an attack he is convinced was destined to kill him), as former DI Alex Ridley, Dunbar looms, spectre-like on screen. A man haunted by life and the prospect of the afterlife. An untethered earthly spirit with no sense of purpose or direction.

Bronagh Waugh as DI Farman in Ridley - Credit: ITV

Until, that is, former colleague and new DI Farman (the splendid Bronagh Waugh) calls upon his expertise for a puzzling murder case – one with connections to the disappearance of a child 15 years ago – in episode one.

The third episode of four airs this Sunday. Stories are wrapped up within each one, so you don’t need to watch them in sequence, though I strongly recommend it.

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

The cast of Dated & Related - Credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Dated & Related, season one streaming on Netflix

Netflix is back at it again with another trashy reality dating series – with another twist, of course. The streaming giant’s latest offering is called Dated & Related, but don’t let the name throw you – all is not what it seems.

When I first heard the name ‘Dated & Related’, I wrongly assumed, it centred around people who were going out with their family members, as you would, but that’s thankfully not the case. Instead, contestants are thrown into a luxury villa together in the south of France – paired up with their brother, sister or cousin by their side, acting as the ultimate wingman or wingwoman.

Dating is already awkward and intense enough as it is, but imagine going on dates, on television, with your sibling right next to you. Cue intense cases of sibling rivalry and overprotectiveness galore as they compete to find their soulmates – and the potential to win $100,000.

I’ve only watched the first two episodes, but I’m hooked. So far, we’ve got six glamorous sibling or cousin pairings inside the villa - twin sisters Diana and Nina, sisters Mady and Lily, cousins Jason and Chris, twin brothers Kaz and Kieran, brother and sister Joey and Corrina, and brother and sister Deyon and Dyman.

And already, sparks are flying, paired with cringe moments galore. We witness contestants trying to flirt while their siblings are within earshot, unrequited crushes, and cue some of the men trying to be as alpha as possible in order to win the affections of some of the women in the villa.

To top it all off, the show is hosted by Netflix reality alum Melinda Berry, who was on season two of Too Hot to Handle, and actually comes from a big family herself with 14 siblings. If anyone knows what it’s like to date with their family’s input, it’s her.

I’m hoping I can finish the rest of the season (there’s 10 episodes in total) by the end of this week, I’m excited to see how it unfolds and which couple is crowned the eventual winner.

Danielle Lett

I Came By. Hugh Bonneville as Sir Hector Blake - Credit: NICK WALL/NETFLIX

I Came By, Netflix, streaming now

As we edge closer and closer to dark, claustrophobic nights, and with Halloween looming in the not-so-distant future, Netflix has begun its assault on our nervous systems with the first in what’s likely to be a stream of autumn thrillers.

Erring into horror territory, I Came By is a hammed-up film that builds tension (largely due to Isobel Waller-Bridge's quaking original score), but ultimately ends on a deflated note – with a hurried climax at odds with the tightly written first half.

It is, however, a good bit of fun. Especially if you like the odd jump scare.

Our anti-heroes are Toby (George MacKay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott). Aimless in life, but both possessing good hearts, Toby and Jay have dedicated their spare time to calling out the super-wealthy and those they consider white collar criminals. They break into homes and offices, leaving their calling card – a graffiti tag - ‘I Came By’, and the opening scenes allude to Toby considering himself a kind of modern-day Robin Hood.

The duo have so far operated under the radar, being evaded by police despite numerous features on TV news slots (which would never happen in real life).

Beyond helping strangers and pointing a finger at the rich, Toby and Jay are a source of exasperation for their families. Toby’s mum Lizzie (Kelly McDonald) is pulling her teeth out trying to get her 23-year-old son to show some aspiration – or, better yet, do the dishes.

While Jay faces up to the responsibility of becoming a new dad.

It’s during his day job as a tree surgeon that Jay happens upon former high court judge Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville). A man of great political and social standing locally.

When Toby, without Jay’s support, breaks into Blake’s sprawling, antique-laden suburban manor house, he finds more than he bargains for, setting off an unstoppable chain of deadly events.

It’s clear Bonneville had a ball shooting the Netflix exclusive. Dastardly and almost ferociously charismatic, he demonstrates here there’s more to him than being Paddington’s sappy dad.

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis