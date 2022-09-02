What we're watching on TV this week

The Suspect, ITV Mondays, 9pm and ITV Hub

Aidan Turner caused quite the stir when he galloped on to our screens as Winston Graham’s brooding Ross Poldark.

Now he's back on our screens, in a deliciously twisty-turn-y thriller to add a chill to early autumn.

And we’re definitely not in Cornwall any more.

From the makers of Line and Duty and Vigil (although what TV drama isn’t nowadays?), The Suspect is based on the bestselling debut novel by Michael Robotham.

Turner - almost unrecognisable with his lustrous beard - plays Dr Joe O’Loughlin, a clinical psychologist who appears to have the perfect life – devoted wife (tick), loving daughter (tick), a successful practice (tick) and a publishing deal (tick).

And in the opening minutes of the first episode, he becomes a hero online (yet another tick) after the adrenaline-fuelled rescue of a young patient who was ready to jump from a window of the hospital where he works.

When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and his young partner DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra) are assigned to the investigation.

As a successful author, Dr Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

But as the episode progresses it’s revealed that Joe might have something to hide – no spoilers here.

He’s recently been diagnosed with a degenerative condition, which could explain his behaviour.

Or does he have a secret life?

Can't wait to find out.

Emma Lee

Michelle Monaghan as Gina McCleary in Echoes - Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Echoes, streaming now on Netflix

If I’m honest, I’m not sure how I feel about this one. I’m three episodes in and don’t know if I like it...or hate it. Overall, then, a sense of ambivalence. And yet I feel compelled to watch on, as I do want to see how the story develops...and find out if the messy web it’s woven comes to any kind of satisfying conclusion.

Before I get into the premise of the limited series, I cannot stress enough that this isn’t one to watch after a few glasses of vino, while you’re doing the ironing, or when you’re distracted. Echoes needs your full, undivided attention, else you’re going to lose the plot. Literally!

Identical twins Leni and Gina (Michelle Monaghan) are close. So close they have their own rituals and mantras and weird twin voodoo things going on. But they’re also worlds apart. While Gina lives a life of privilege, working in a high-flying career, residing in a glossy glass box contemporary house with shrink husband Charlie (Daniel Sunjata), Leni has stayed in their home town in Virginia, close to their ailing father and childhood sweetheart husband Jack (Matt Bomer), without a pot to pee in.

Just days from their birthday, an occasion they always mark together, Gina is alarmed to find Lina is missing. She’s not responding to her calls. Isn’t checking in on their shared online platform. Where the hell is she? Well, Gina’s not just going to sit around and wait to find out. She’s on the next plane home, getting stuck into the search, where she stumbles upon the dark secrets her sister’s been hiding.

To make matters complicated, Leni and Gina switch places in a very bizarre ceremony every year. With just one sister’s narrative to draw upon in the beginning, it’s hard to place who is who. I found myself constantly saying out loud ‘so, is that Lina now...or Gina?’.

There are obvious issues with this plot. Chiefly, how could Lina leave her daughter with her sister for years on end? Why on earth would you swap places (in what must have been fun when they were teens) as a grown adult with a child, responsibilities and complicated relationships to navigate?

I really don’t know if I’ll be any the wiser when I get to the final episode.

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Married at First Sight UK's seventh season contestants pictured L-R: George, Kasia, Kwame, Duka, Lara, Whitney, Richie, April, Zoe, Jordan, Pjay, Jess, Adrian, Jenna, Chanita and Thomas. - Credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK, 9pm, E4

Anyone who knows me will know that I’m not much of a TV watcher, but when I do sit down and pop the telly on, it’s to indulge in some sort of trash TV. And one of my favourite reality shows is back for a seventh season.

That’s right, Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens – and already it’s proven to be a lovely bit of car crash TV.

For anyone who hasn’t seen any of the previous seasons, it’s a show based on a Danish series of the same name that sees a handful of singletons marry total strangers – who only meet for the first time on their big day.

The couples, who have been paired up by a team of experts, are matched on a number of factors in order to ensure their compatibility. But as we all know, just because something seems like a good idea on paper, doesn’t mean it will work in theory.

And already sparks are flying. At the time of writing this, I’m only on the second episode, but some of the contestants are clearly unhappy with their new spouses. Whitney, 31, has been matched with Duka, 31, but when the two exchanged vows, she did not hold back on her feelings of disappointment. When compared to the ‘brickhouse’ of a man she wanted, she said Duka was more like ‘a shed’. Ouch!

Similarly, Thomas, 31, married Adrian, 37, in a beautiful ceremony – and while I thought they looked cute together and suited each other, Thomas certainly didn’t think so, and described his new husband as looking like Clare Balding.

And perhaps the biggest bombshell of all, so far, is when George, 40, revealed to new wife April, 32, just moments into their new marriage that he’s a father-of-four – while she hasn’t got kids and doesn’t really want any. Credit to her though, she kept her composure after being told that. I’m not sure that same could be said for me if I was told the same on my wedding day.

I read that this season will be an extended thirty-episode edition, so I cannot wait to see how the rest of the series unfolds over the next month – the honeymoon episodes and when they move in together always prove to be the ultimate litmus test to see if they’re destined for long-term marriage, or if they’ll call it quits when the experiment ends.

Danielle Lett