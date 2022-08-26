What we're watching on TV this week

Bad Sisters, streaming on Apple TV +

Is there anything Sharon Horgan can’t do? The unstoppable creator of sensational relationship comedy Catastrophe and This Way Up, has a remarkable talent for drawing brilliant, acutely observed characters.

As in This Way Up, her focus here is on sisters – the Garveys.

Grace (Anne Marie-Duff) is a church mouse quiet hologram of herself according to her siblings. She tiptoes around her life on eggshells, trying to place every foot just-so, while husband John-Paul (Claes Bang – who does dashingly dark so well) looms large, literally, in the frame.

In the opener, having met an as yet unseen (by us) grisly death, John-Paul lays in the family room in a coffin, as Grace fusses over chopping onions and slicing the perfect sandwich triangle.

Claes Bang as JP - Credit: Apple TV +

There are a few tender moments of her gazing into the casket before she realises – whoops – he's a little more erect in some departments than he ought to be. After some ‘grappling’ she leaves hubby dearest and departed with a crochet of boats draped over his nether regions. And this sets the tone for the whole show.

JP is more colloquially in the wider family known as The Prick, well, specifically by Grace’s closeknit coven of sisters: high-flying Eva (Sharon Horgan) - the matriarch since their parents’ death – quirky Bibi (Sarah Greene), busy mum of three Ursula (Eva Birthistle) and boho baby of the family, massage therapist Becka (Eve Hewson).

On the other side of town, as mourners gather for the funeral, manic Thomas (Brian Gleeson) is tending to his bedridden pregnant wife, while trying to sort through the mess his dad made of their life insurance firm.

Clutching John-Paul’s paperwork, he realises the payout will leave the business bankrupt, luring in half-brother Matt (Daryl McCormack), convincing him they need to try and find something ‘dodgy’ in the death to invalidate the claim.

Matt, who’s had a near brush with death himself on the way to his brother, literally crashing into Becka (who nicknames him Sandwich Boy), isn’t sure. It's not right, he counters, to pounce on a grieving family.

Back at the funeral, the priest’s praise of JP is unending. And the sisters can’t help but chuckle as he asks the congregation to give thanks for the joy brought to those in his life.

The statement, as we see in flashbacks, is at odds with the true character of the man. JP has the dangerous charisma of a sociopath. A clear lack of tact, judgement, sensitivity or compassion. He charges the air of every room he enters with a sense of malevolence.

Not one person is left unscathed during a Christmas dinner six months prior to his death. He tells his daughter she shouldn’t eat anymore or she’ll get fat like her cousin.

He lingers just that bit too long by the toilet door, preventing Ursula from entering, and instructing her she’ll need to flush for him.

He gives his wife a necklace, but forbids her from kissing him in thanks.

And when Eva says she has an announcement to make, he cruelly suggests she might be pregnant, in front of everyone, knowing full well she’s infertile.

The last straw comes when he throws his nephew’s affectionate hug off in a rage – demanding his wife and daughter gather their things and leave.

“If he says mammy [JP never calls Grace by her name] one more time I’ll kill him,” Eva says, in a bit of foreshadowing afterwards in the kitchen.

The following day, when a kindly neighbour drops in with oysters, JP inspects them for quality before slamming the door in his face, before lovingly sharing them with Grace over a glass of Champagne.

He will let her joyfully skip to the front door with their daughter, ready to go on the annual Christmas swim with her sisters...only, having plied her with a small glass of bubbly, to lock her in, calling her a drunk.

At the wake, confronted by Thomas, who asks where she was on the night of JP’s death, Grace goes into a tailspin. She was, of course, home alone, but says she was with her sisters...unaware that, possibly, the nefarious quartet could have had the teensiest bit to do with him meeting his maker.

And is it wise for Becka to grow ever closer to Matt, who agrees, in the end, to help his brother bring down JP’s claim?

I love, love loved this.

From is a nightmarish locked-room style horror starring Harold Perrineau - Credit: Sky

From, all episodes on Sky Sci-Fi

If you go down to the woods today - you might get eaten!

While it’s not penned by the living legend, From has the signature of horror great Stephen King smeared all over it.

I watched the entire series in one greedy viewing spree – and I’m neither a fan of horror or sci-fi. But I was a devotee of Lost, giving it my undivided attention every Friday night for months in the early noughties, only to feel ripped off that they were all dead at the end. What a waste of time.

Harold Perrineau, who starred as Michael in the hit plane-crash mystery, is on familiar territory here as a man who cannot leave the place where he lives.

From is a mish-mash. It is a little bit Lost, a little bit Shymalan’s The Village, and part Beyond The Pines.

And it’s not for the squeamish, with the writers going full throttle on a script that has blood flowing from the very beginning.

Heading off on vacation with their kids as a last hoorah before they announce their divorce, Jim and Tabitha Matthews are trying to keep the mood light.

When they hit a bump in the road. Literally. A tree blocks their route, circled ominously by a murder of crows.

Jim and Tabitha are trapped in hell - with no way out - Credit: Chris Reardon/Epix

It’s clear there’s no way around the obstacle, so they make an about turn, and keep driving, and driving, and driving, passing through the same, ramshackled, downtrodden hick town, over and over again.

All roads lead here.

But the nightmare isn’t over, as a sudden crash catapults them into the undergrowth.

Which is a big friggin’ deal because at night ‘they’ come out of the woods. The whispering, creepily smiling, violent monsters, who look just like you and I, but have deadly intentions. Unless you’re tucked up indoors with a talisman hanging from your door, you’re pretty much a goner.

Boyd (a former military man who’s taken it upon himself to become town sheriff) sweeps the family under his wing, and it’s through their interactions we learn more about what’s going on in this strange, otherworldly place.

But still, after all the episodes are played out, there are questions. When did this all begin? Where and when are they? What are the monsters? How can they ever escape?

I only hope they don’t stretch the answers out over nearly a decade...unlike some people!











