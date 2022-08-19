What we're watching on TV

Marriage, BBC1, 9pm – all episodes available now on BBC iPlayer

Marriages are complex beasts, and navigating a good one takes skill. It’s a series of learned behaviours and emotional intelligence that attunes you to another person...to the point that you almost move together, one organism.

And Stefan Golaszewski has captured this pitch perfectly in his new four-parter for the BBC.

Dialogue is sparse and not particularly riveting, but the show’s complexity and depth lies in what’s NOT said. It lies in the actions of the limited series’ leads.

In a look. A grunt. A motion. An eyebrow raise.

Having been married for nearly three decades, Ian and Emma (Sean Bean and Nicola Walker) know one another’s quirks intimately.

Emma knows, for example, in the opening scene, that Ian will get a kick out of her complaining she had to pay 30p for a single sachet of ketchup.

She also knows her husband (who’s recently lost his job and his mum) is scared of flying and the smallest incident will set him off.

One of their first conversations is about the fact she didn’t ask the café at the Spanish airport they’re waiting in, if they’d do him a jacket potato. What begins as a polite, jokey exchange, builds tension as they queue, tickets in hand, to board, escalating to a slanging match by the time they’ve taken their seats.

But, right on cue, as the plane takes off, Ian bracing himself in angst, Emma instinctively puts out her hand, ready to take his as it is offered.

There’s is a quiet, unconditional love, filled with jokes about farts and pants, and nights deciding whether to read or watch telly together.

Don't watch Marriage expecting fireworks. There are whole minutes dedicated to the mundane – loading the dishwasher, clearing their crap out of their daughter’s bedroom before a visit. Instead, watch it for the nuances.

The way Ian holds Emma’s back, and gently kisses her and holds her hand before and after visiting her difficult dad. The way they support each other, silently, as they walk (in a very long shot sequence) to visit the grave of the child they lost.

In episode one as Emma returns to her high-flying office job as a solicitor, while Ian remains untethered after their holiday, filling his days with trips to the gym that make him feel like an OAP (the young gym bunnies call him ‘Sir’), trying to strike up conversations with strangers, and aimlessly watering the hydrangeas.

What an earth is he going to do with himself now?

Daughter Jessica calls to say she’s bringing her new beau home to meet the folks, resulting in some of the most excruciatingly awkward moments I’ve seen on telly for a while. Adam is wasp-tongued, needy, and seemingly-controlling.

“I hated his f@*king face,” Emma says after they leave, leading to one of the most intimate, emotional moments of episode one. Split scenes show Adam coercing Jessica to essentially cut off her dear daddy, as she assures him her dad barely knows she’s there. All the while Ian recounting stories to Emma of his ‘little girl’ running up and grabbing him round the neck, as he beams with love and pride.

Marriage doesn’t feel like a drama. It’s almost voyeuristic. Like a fly on-the-wall documentary. A rare, neatly observed BBC gem.

Cristin Milioti as Emma, William Jackson Harper as Noah in The Resort - Credit: Peacock

The Resort, streaming on Peacock (Sky and Now TV)

Setting aside Love Island, this summer’s telly viewing has erred towards drama rather than fun. But just when I thought the season would seamlessly blend into an autumn of moody thrillers, along came The Resort – which critics have been comparing to the deliciously dark White Lotus.

Sky initially dropped three episodes at the end of July, and has had fans on tenterhooks, releasing the final five chapters weekly on Friday nights – with two more to go.

What can you expect of the sleuth dramedy set in Mexico’s Yucatan province? A riotous, cocktail and shot-fuelled romp that takes its protagonists Emma and Noah (Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper) along beaches, into the jungle, up creepy abandoned elevator shafts, and into mysterious decrepit penthouse apartments.

The couple are celebrating their 10-year anniversary. Well, I say celebrating. They’re at the stage where they’re really grating on one another – who wants to be told on a romantic getaway they’ve got bad breath?

Emma and Noah hope their escape will be the band aid they need to repair some of the fissures opening up in their staling relationship. But things go totally off-kilter when Emma’s thrown from a quad bike into the path of an old mobile phone. A phone belonging to a young woman who went missing with another guest from a resort in the neighbouring bay 15 years ago.

The Resort follows the parallel stories of Emma and Noah and missing Violet (Nina Bloomgarden) and Sam (Skyler Gisondo), moving at whistlestop pace.

You might think this is a run-off-the-mill comedy mystery. But you’d be wrong. And you will not believe episode four’s almost impossible mic-drop moment.

Shout out to the fabulous Nick Offerman (Parks & Rec) who makes an appearance as Violet’s bereaved dad.

Max and Sharpe go public with their relationship at the hospital in New Amsterdam - Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

New Amsterdam, Season 4, streaming now on Sky Witness, Wednesdays

Joy. That’s what the newest season of the popular medical drama opens with. New Amsterdam leader Dr Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) wants his staff to focus on pure joy. After all, and too well he knows having battled aggressive cancer and the loss of his wife, the emotion is something to be sought and grabbed with both hands.

But – as is usually the case with Max – could this frenzied attempt to put a smile on others’ faces just be a mask for his own unhappiness?

Series three ended on a cliff-hanger which saw the good doc racing to oncologist Dr Helen Sharpe’s (Freema Agyeman) door to profess his undying love (and then some).

As flashbacks show, however, the course of love never did run smooth. After a taste of life on home turf in London, Helen has her sights on moving back to the UK to be closer to her family.

On top of that, there are explosions and fires being set around the hospital by a faceless arsonist, psychologist Dr Iggy (Tyler Labine) is hiding away from the job he adores after being stalked in season three, and Dr Bloom (Janet Montgomery) is treading water with her new ER residents – one of them her girlfriend.

I’m not sure about the joy for Max...but I’m certainly happy the show is back, especially as I was mourning my weekly telly hospital fix after the recent ending of the latest series of Grey’s Anatomy.

If you’ve never seen New Amsterdam before, all previous episodes are available to stream from Sky now.











