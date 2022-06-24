What we're watching on TV

McDonald & Dodds, Series 3, ITV, Sundays, 8pm

Sunday night telly serves a certain kind of purpose. It should be thrilling, but not too thrilling. Cosy...but not soporific. It should give you something to think about, without preventing you from getting to sleep before that dreaded Monday morning alarm.

And ITV have hit the nail bang on the head with McDonald & Dodds, which is back for its third outing, with four feature-length episodes.

It follows a similar vein to Midsomer Murders. A perfectly nice place (Bath), curious, pleasant detectives, a shocking (but never too violent) crime to be solved. And a couple of hours to wrap it all up in.

McDonald and Dodds is family viewing, and as easy to slip into as your favourite pyjamas. Grab a hot cup of cocoa and a blanket, snuggle up, and settle in for the night.

The show follows ambitious DCI Mcdonald (Tala Gouveia) and unlikely detecting genius DS Dodds (Jason Watkins). Dodds is a calm, slightly sad, but acutely intelligent middle-aged man, whose oft-puzzled face belies little of the knowledge that resides in his brain.

Few put their faith in Dodds, but it is he who always somehow manages to pull all the pieces together, coming up trumps.

Episode one (available to stream online if you missed it) begins with a chase across the city. As the other officers fall over themselves, climbing, pushing and running to apprehend a suspect, Dodds uses his grey matter to map Bath’s streets out in his head, catching the criminal in a side street with a simple trip.

Later in the episode, where a woman has been found dead (and smiling) in a deckchair in a park, Dodds will go on to challenge possible suspect George Gillan (Alan Davies) by learning the finer points of linguistics after six hours in the library.

It's just the kind of thing he does.

Sometimes you need a bit of formulaic drama in your life. Sunday night is that time. And this is the show to be watching.

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

James Nesbitt in Suspect on Channel 4 - Credit: LAURENCE CENDROWICZ

Suspect, Channel 4, Sundays, 9pm

James Nesbitt is everywhere at the moment isn’t he? And...always playing a detective of some sort.

If you can detract your attention away from his suddenly very dark, manicured eyebrows, you might well enjoy his performance in Channel 4’s latest grimy, crime thriller – Suspect.

Based on Danish series Forhoret, Nesbitt stars (along with a stellar cast including Joely Richardson, Ben Miller and Richard E Grant) as veteren detective Danny.

Called to what appears to be a routine suicide autopsy by a colleague, Danny is going through the motions. Until he notices the victim’s (as yet unseen) hair. Until he looks through her belongings, and ultimately lifts the sheet to unveil his own daughter Christina.

Nesbitt’s reaction as Danny is raw, unbridled and animalistic. Wailing in disbelief. Growling in anger as the doctor (Richardson) who he’s locked in the room for answers, tells him more than a dozen hesitation marks were found, that she had drugs on her, there was no struggle.

He can’t fathom it as suicide. Christina was found in a strange flat and had no ID on her. There has to, he concludes, be more to this.

And so begins the series proper. One man’s mission to find the truth about his estranged daughter, beginning at her luxe apartment. Each episode sees Danny confront a different suspect. This time her wife...who probably knows more than she’s letting on.

Episodes are just 24 minutes long, so you can get your weekend thrill fix in a snip.

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis



The cast of Abbott Elementary - Credit: ABC/Pamela Littky

Abbott Elementary, season one streaming on Disney+

One of Disney+’s latest additions has become my newest binge-watch obsession, and I can’t get enough. Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-style sitcom (think The Office) that follows a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia public school who are trying their hardest to give their students the best education possible – with some awkward and hilarious results along the way.

Abbott Elementary was created by and stars Qunita Bruson (perhaps one of Buzzfeed’s most famous former staff members) as Janine Teagues, an enthusiastic second grade teacher who is passionate about making a positive difference in her pupil’s lives, despite the cards stacked against her.

Some of her fellow staffers include substitute teacher Gregory Eddie (played by Tyler James Williams – you’ll recognise him as Chris from Everybody Hates Chris), principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), second grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), history teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), and kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).

Set in the fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, the first episode sees a teacher fired for kicking a student – and things only get more dysfunctional as each episode goes. I’m currently only on episode four right now, but I can’t wait to see how things unfold as the series progresses. While funding and supplies may be low, morale and passion for the job more than make up for the school’s lack of money, making this a pretty endearing watch (and as someone who remembers Quinta Brunson from her Buzzfeed Video days, it's great to see her on a network as big as Disney).

Danielle Lett