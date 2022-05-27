What we're watching on TV

Spreadsheet, All4, streaming now

Ooh, there’s been a lot written about this salacious Aussie comedy – not least the opening scene which, let’s just put it this way, is all kinds of raunchy and wrong.

It’s had many tongues wagging, not only about its content, but the way it portrays the modern woman. But come on, it’s just a bit of fun – you can't read into every single thing that’s on telly can you?

The marvellous Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) is Lauren, a divorced high-flying lawyer who’s decided she’s not up for all that messy relationship malarkey any more. What she wants is pure pleasure and quick gratification – wherever, and whenever she can.

Poor assistant Alex (Rowan Witt) is lured into the ‘game’ holding a database of potential and prior ‘encounters’ known as The Spreadsheet.

Yes, the writing can be a bit predictable, and sure, Lauren really should know more about tech, cloud sharing and the like, but who cares? It's just a bit of fun, with short, snappy episodes that’ll give you a bit of a giggle after a hard day.

If you’re easily offended...just don’t watch!

Amy Schumer (Beth) is just trying to figure out her 30s in Life & Beth - Credit: Disney +

Life & Beth, streaming now on Disney+

Promotion of this dramedy seems to have flown rather under the radar...which is a shame because it’s actually a little gem.

Created by, and starring, Amy Schumer as the titular Beth, it’s quite a depart from the outlandish, outspoken, sometimes brash comedy we’ve come to expect of the writer/actor/producer.

Life & Beth is at turns funny, reflective, and a little bit heartbreaking.

Beth is a late-30-something woman in a reasonably good career, living a reasonably good life, with a reasonably OK boyfriend (who she has to call her partner for fear of sounding like a 15-year-old).

But is that enough? She’s starting to think not. Is this really where she wants to be? Selling wine for a regional wholesaler that has said, at best, it’s aiming for mediocracy?

Annoyingly her mother hits the nail on the head in episode one, telling her daughter she thought there would be more to her life. The revelation comes like a sharp stab in Beth’s side. There is truth in what her mum is saying, but she’s too afraid to admit it.

She probably doesn’t want to be an all-star volleyball pro as her parent suggests, but feels somewhere, out there, her ambitions could be better met.

Things really turn on their head when (spoiler alert) her mum dies suddenly at the end of episode one, and, having literally just heard the news, she’s forced to get up in front of everyone at the work karaoke night to blurt out an angry, shouty rendition of Ace of Base’s I Saw The Sign.

It’s back, then, to her out-of-state smalltown home, to plan a funeral with her idiotic boyfriend Matt (who sees fit to propose by flashmob afterwards), and a rabbi who just wants more hit-ups on Snapchat.

A town where everyone, from her friends, to the guy at the local pharmacy, and even the flipping train conductor, has expected so much more from her than she thinks she’s delivered thus far.

Life could be about to take a turn though.

This is a quietly observed telly treat that I think is one of the best things Schumer has done. There’s so much attention to detail in the writing, and characterisations, and the soundtrack, of chaotic modern jazz when she’s feeling out-of-sync is perfection.

Workin’ Moms, Season 6 (and 1-5) streaming now on Netflix

Being a working parent is tough. And especially being a working mother. Trying to climb the ladder against counterparts who haven’t been taken out of the office by maternity leave. Juggling school/nursery drop-off and pick-up times. Making sure the little darlings are eating well, have done their homework, have a costume for World Book Day. There’s a lot to process.

And Catherine Reitman’s smash hit series just hits the nail on the head. It’s a no-holds-barred, warts and all dissection of what it’s really like.

We’ve watched Reitman (as lead Kate Foster) since having her son (and later daughter) alongside her pals. From antenatal classes to the present day.

And season six is as riotous as ever.

Kate (who runs her own PR firm) is trying to land an important new client, who could be running a pyramid scheme. Another client Sloane (the brilliant Enuka Okuma) demands Kate to go above and beyond – I mean really, she must be paying her big bucks if she seriously expects her to help with her artificial insemination.

And, as things go from bad to worse, husband Nathan’s (Philip Sternberg) unknown son arrives on the doorstep.

On the other side of the city Anne (Dani Kind) has returned to Toronto with her tail between her legs, after a life of hell in the ‘burbs supporting her husband. Since last season’s ‘incident’ she’s been forced to give regular drug tests to a watcher from the Board, and to attend anger management classes in a bid to keep her therapy business.

While Jenny (Jessalyn Wanlim) who is usually a bit-part, takes more of a starring role this time around, falling pregnant with her boss’s baby, and ultimately discovering a hell of a lot about herself along the way.

It’s a wild, hilarious, but also touching ride.







