Travel: Vegas is simply sense-sational

Electrifying neon lights, lip-smacking cuisine and mind-blowing entertainment – Las Vegas is a relentless assault on the senses.

As our Virgin Atlantic flight started its descent, I was explaining to one of my fellow passengers that I was envious he was about to taste Sin City’s wonders for the first time.

Saying that, I’ve been lucky to visit the Entertainment Capital of the World a few times, and each time I do, I still get that same ‘Vegas Virgin’ feeling.

So, after flying in with my friends Joe and Jonathan, the three of us were “all set” (as the Americans love to say), for some fun.

In Vegas, all five of your senses are heightened, even, bizarrely, your smell. And although this may seem like a peculiar thing to point out, each of the city’s resorts has its own distinctive scent – some more pleasing than others.

Thankfully, the two hotels I stayed in during the trip were fragrantly fresh, as well as being familiar from my previous trips.

First up, I checked into the iconic Bellagio Resort & Casino, which has recently revamped its luxurious guest rooms.

Inside the Bellagio - Credit: Contributed

Then, for the second half of the week, I was a guest at one of Aria Resort & Casino’s redesigned AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star Sky Suites, meaning I was picked up and dropped off at the airport by limo, and granted access to the dedicated lounge, concierge and secluded Sky Pool.

Another sense that was explored at the resort was my sense of touch, as I was booked in for a midweek Ashiatsu Massage at The Spa at Aria

The therapist, supported by bars on the ceiling, massaged my back, neck and shoulders with her feet, using a blend of Shiatsu and Swedish techniques.

The ARIA's pool - Credit: Contributed

The ARIA's spa - Credit: Contributed

Away from the Sky Suites, there isn’t much respite for the ears in the ‘City Without Clocks’. But if you’re in the mood to party, the entertainment starts early.

For clubbers, the ideal way to unlock the best day and nightlife is by purchasing one of TAO Group’s Vegas Party Passes.

By wearing these wristbands, the three of us could jump the queues at eight renowned venues including Hakkasan, Wet Republic, Omnia, Jewel, TAO and TAO Beach, and Marquee.

DJ Kaskade performs at Tao Beach Dayclub opening at The Venetian - Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

We spent a night with a table at Aria’s Jewel to watch DJ CLA, while our usual Sunday afternoon drinking and dancing session was spent at the Asian-inspired tropical oasis, TAO Beach Dayclub.

If you’re a sports fan, you shouldn’t visit Vegas without checking out the sight-for-sore-eyes Stadium Swim pool amphitheatre at the brand spanking new Circa Resort & Casino.

We ordered buckets of ice-cold Coronas to watch the big American sporting event of the week, the Kentucky Derby, on the jaw-dropping 143 x 40-ft LED screen.

If there’s one sense that will be truly satisfied in Vegas, it’s in your tastebuds, as the city is home to some of the world’s finest restaurants.

Michael Mina at Bellagio is the best seafood eatery in the city, and we nibbled on everything from caviar and clams, to oysters and lobsters on an epic culinary journey.

Joe, Rich and Jonathan at Michael Mina - Credit: Contributed

The next evening was also very special as we had a reservation at The Mayfair Supper Club.

The food was again remarkable, but what elevated this place even further was the live entertainment, as it evolved from a swinging prohibition-era jazz club to a late-night dance party.

Over at Aria, Jean Georges Steakhouse remains one of the only steakhouses in the US that serves up Kobe A5 beef, one of the most revered meats in the world. Pair that with a couple of homemade sauces, and you’re in for a flavoursome feast.

Carved meats at Jean Georges - Credit: Contributed

Elsewhere on the Strip, Sugar Factory American Brasserie has recently moved from its former home at the Fashion Show Mall to Harmon Corner.

Thankfully, the Insta-worthy popcorn shrimp, colourful burger sliders and, of course, the nitrogen-infused goblet cocktails remain extremely tasty and fun.

Late nights can easily become early mornings in Vegas, and there is no better spot for brunch in Sin City than on the shore of the dazzling Bellagio lake at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago.

We took our seats and washed down big eye tuna tartare, smoked salmon and pancakes with bottomless mimosas before the server brought over three sparkplug cocktails to send us on our way.

Also at Bellagio is Sadelle’s, where we enjoyed steak and eggs, Benedicts and bellinis, while at Aria, Salt & Ivy’s breakfast highlights are their crispy chicken and waffles and the crunchy orange and cranberry parfait.

The Circa Resort - Credit: Tom Donoghue

On our final evening in Vegas, we had a special preview of Cirque du Soleil’s first new production on the Strip in two years, Mad Apple at New York-New York.

We spoke with the brains behind the show, British producer Simon Painter, who told us to settle in for laughs, music, magic and mayhem in the company of comedian Brad Williams, freestyle rapper Chris Turner, vocalist Xharlie Black and an ensemble of high-flying acrobats, soul singers and street performers.

A view of the Strip as seen from the Eiffel Tower replica at Paris Las Vegas - Credit: Sam Morris / Las Vegas News Bure

Simon was the first to admit that his crazy cocktail of high-octane entertainment may not make an ounce of sense at times – but a lot like Las Vegas itself, it’s guaranteed to be sense-sational.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays offers five nights in Las Vegas from £1,035 per person including scheduled Virgin Atlantic Economy flights direct from London Heathrow to Las Vegas and accommodation at the five-star Aria Resort & Casino. Price is based on two adults travelling and sharing a Deluxe King Room. Price is based on a departure on January 22, 2023. Alternatively, they offer five nights at the five-star Bellagio Resort & Casino from £1,045 per person, based on two adults sharing a Resort King Room and departing on February 5, 2023. To book, visit virginholidays.co.uk or call 0344 557 3859.

For more information on Aria Resort & Casino go to aria.mgmresorts.com; for Bellagio Resort & Casino it’s bellagio.mgmresorts.com