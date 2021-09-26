Have you thought about rallying with your classic car?

Published: 12:00 AM September 26, 2021

Calling all passionate classic car owners.

There are many ways to explore the world. Some prefer the speed of flying. Others taking a scenic train journey, or perhaps relaxing on board a state-of-the-art cruise liner.

Let me introduce you to a very different, yet exhilarating, way of seeing some incredible parts of our world.

Rally the Globe is a not-for-profit members club, dedicated to delivering a range of motoring events for classic and vintage car owners.

It was set up in 2018 by a group of classic car rallying enthusiasts hoping to bring a new look – and a new life – to their enjoyment of old cars.

You may also want to watch:

Following its launch, Rally the Globe quickly set out an ambitious programme of events to take their members to all four corners of the planet.

From the less intense tarmac routes, to marathon rallies that feature significant off-road sections and strict timing, drivers have experienced the rugged landscapes of Portugal, the best of Kenya and Tanzania and the shores of the Indian Ocean.

While the Covid pandemic called a halt to the planned flagship Round the World rally, the team were finally back on the road in June with a series of rallies across Yorkshire and the beautiful West Coast of Scotland ahead of an exciting 2022 programme of events.

Fred Gallagher, a former World Rally Championship navigator and Wales Rally GB clerk of the course for 20 consecutive years, said: “Notwithstanding the Covid pandemic, we have an ambitious and exceptional programme of events that really underlines our philosophy of providing those possessed with a spirit of adventure, with memorable drives through parts of the world that they probably wouldn’t otherwise ever see or savour.

“We pride ourselves not only in finding some of the greatest driving roads on earth, but also in seeking out both quirky and astonishing places along the route for our crews to relish in between their competitive tests.”

"Having taking part in events in South Africa, South America, Iberia and Scotland, I can vouch for the fact that it combines high adrenalin experiences with an incredible chance to see some truly beautiful parts of the world.

"It brings together like-minded people from all over – and often much closer than that. Over dinner in South America, we got chatting to fellow drivers who happened to live across the county in Norfolk and we have since become great friends."

The rallies are a test of endurance and excitement, and occasionally a test of your marital vows! With me as the navigator and my husband, Andrew, the driver, I can tell you, you have to work in tandem, overcome any obstacles and come out the other end smiling. A bit like a good marriage really.

As Andrew says: “Classic cars are not meant to be for show. They should be driven and rallying in them is a great way to enjoy the cars and see the world - exploring places you would never find, independently while meeting like-minded people along the way.

“It’s often said ‘you’ll only be coming this way once’. This thought comes to mind often whilst enjoying the rallying and the world, meeting people from places you literally had no idea they existed.

“To drive the Cairnwell Pass last week, the highest road in the UK, reaching an altitude of 670m with each turn revealing majestic views of Scotland, literally took my breath away.”

Graham Goodwin, Rally the Globe group chairman, said: “We set this up as a not-for-profit club for invited members, all sharing a similar passion for memorable automotive adventures.

“We all desire events that will serve up a magical cocktail of great classic cars, the thrill of competition and some unforgettable shared experiences in far off places – and that’s what the Rally the Globe group delivers in spades!”

Whatever your preferred method of travelling, I bet it has become even more important, and at times quite poignant, during the last 18 pandemic-ravaged months.

There is so much of this beautiful world to explore and Rally the Globe offers you the perfect opportunity to do just that.

It can ‘happily’ take you out of your comfort zone. But the people you meet, the places you see and the life experiences you gain is truly something to behold.

To find out more about Rally the Globe, visit rallytheglobe.com

Rally the Globe – future events