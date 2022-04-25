Wet Leg review: Duo more than justify the hype

I first heard the relentless riff of Wet Leg's breakthrough single 'Chaise Longue' while standing outside the tent they were playing in at Latitude, watching on as a queue of fans wanting to hear the next big thing snaked its way from one end of the festival site to the other.

When I finally caught a glimpse of them supporting Inhaler at the Waterfront in October last year anticipation and excitement was in the air as the group showcased their much loved early singles to a hyped up crowd.

Wet Leg perform at Norwich Arts Centre on Sunday, April 24. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Now on their second visit to the city at Norwich Arts Centre, with a number one album under their belts, the Isle of Wight's finest justify the hype and then some.

Two hours before the band are due to hit the stage a small crowd is gathered outside the venue asking if anyone has any tickets for sale, they're out of luck, with gig-goers keen to hold on to their golden ticket to what might be the most important Norwich gig since Nirvana played the same venue in 1989.

Inside, a large crowd is already gathered in front of the stage reserving their places to catch a glimpse of one of the most exciting new bands in decades.

And they do not disappoint, firing into album opener 'Being In Love' with their now triple guitar assault reverberating around the former church.

Despite a slight mistake during the opening number, the band laugh it off and continue to giggle and take the mickey for the rest of the song, leaving the shyness of their Waterfront show in the past.

In the six months since their last gig in the city, Wet Leg have taken their act to the next level adding an extra musician to their band giving their sound an extra punch, while improving their stage presence dramatically.

Lead singer Rhian Teasdale bounces, pouts and sways her way around the stage, while her partner in crime Hester Chambers' spiky lead guitar shimmers to the forefront of the music.

During new song, 'Abducted By A UFO', Teasdale downs guitar and leans back screaming, before prowling around the stage singing about her desire to be abducted in order to meet an interstellar lover, showing the band have no plans to ditch their quirky ideals.

The new song harks back to the punk rock blitzkrieg of unreleased early recording 'Girlfriend'.

With a closing high energy one-two of 'Angelica' and viral sensation 'Chaise Longue' prompting a whirlwind of bouncing fans in the crowd, further proving their rock 'n' roll credentials and dispelling any whispers of selling out.

The pair also show they can slow things down on the evening's centrepiece 'Too Late Now', which sees the audience sway while the band creeps towards the song's energetic crescendo, with the pair spinning around as they play.

Other set highlights including the swooning 'Supermarket', a song about getting high in the supermarket with a lover, and second single 'Wet Dream', which prompted the first of many singalongs as Teasdale shakes her hips while bathed in red light as she fires out the track's risqué lyrics.

Whipping through a set which includes their whole first album and more, the pair keep talking to a minimum, but at the end Teasdale thanks the crowd for buying a ticket, a decision they surely wouldn't have regretted, and calls the arts centre "such a cool venue for a Sunday".

