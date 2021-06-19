Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM June 19, 2021

The West Lexham Family Weekender offers lots of entertainment and activities for the whole family - Credit: West Lexham

If you’re looking for outdoor fun for all the family, the West Lexham Family Weekender is just the ticket.

Taking place at the West Lexham wellness retreat centre and holiday destination, near King’s Lynn, on July 16-18, the West Lexham Family Weekender kicks off a series of summer events at the venue.

Headed up by children’s happiness institution The Flying Seagulls, the weekend will be a colourful and vibrant array of activities, performance, music and arts.

“With many festivals cancelled this summer, we’re so pleased to be able to offer the festival atmosphere to our guests in the form of a private family weekender,” said Dan Ferro, head of operations at West Lexham.

“We’re in a very fortunate position that we are able to run as a glampsite and offer workshops, music and yoga as part of our weekly package we offer guests within covid restrictions. The family weekender is the same, but with some of the best children’s entertainers in the country.”

West Lexham's glampsite includes luxury bell tents - Credit: West Lexham

The Embers Collective bring their consortium of storytellers, musicians, and dreamers to weave their magic and stoke the embers of our ancestors with tall tales. The Fairyland Trust alight with magic from the bluebell woods, craft sessions, folklore, and fodder for lively imaginations.

Hoedown instigators and festival favourites, the mighty Cut-A-Shine will be keeping knees and spirits high, while old skool party aficionados The Crafty Rascals are on hand with funky beats for the multi-generational dancefloor.

There’s also wild swimming, craft workshops and circus skills, all manner of yoga, lawn games, and nature walks. And don’t forget your outfit for the Fancy Dress Parade. The Saturday night fire ceremony will be the crescendo.

“The Flying Seagulls and The Fairyland trust are the creme de la creme in kids entertainment and we feel lucky to be able to partner with them, not just for the festival, but to support their charitable initiatives throughout the year,” said Dan.

“We’re especially looking forward to circus school with The Flying Seagulls, magic wand making and, of course, the fancy dress parade!

“And we’ll have incredible food from our new cafe, including wood-fired pizzas, pop-up feasts and a special kids menu.”

Under current restrictions, West Lexham can’t open to the general public, so the only way to join the fun is to book for the weekend.

For more information, visit www.westlexham.org