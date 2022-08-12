News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Summer art show opens at Walsingham Gallery

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 11:30 PM August 12, 2022
Norfolk Saltmarsh III by Steven Levitt.

Norfolk Saltmarsh III by Steven Levitt. - Credit: Steven Levitt

The Walsingham Gallery and Framing's Summer Exhibition is now ready to view, featuring a range of work from local creators. 

The independent art gallery and bespoke picture framers is host to a range of painting, sculpture, ceramics, prints and glass artists, filling the show.

St. Peter's Field No.1, by Skinner.

St. Peter's Field No.1, by Skinner. - Credit: Skinner

West Barn Gallery is jointly occupied by Walsingham Gallery and Framing and Sarah Caswell Paintings, whose studio is on site and contemporary floral acrylic paintings feature in the exhibition.

Work by Sarah Caswell.

Work by Sarah Caswell. - Credit: Sarah Caswell

Heather Green, curator and framer at the gallery, says: "We are so lucky to have such a fantastic gallery space, backing on to open countryside with fabulous light and space. The ideal backdrop for our fine selection of artworks. 

"Many of the works in our summer exhibition reflect the timeless beauty of the natural world and the Norfolk countryside that surrounds us every day."

Heather Green, of Walsingham Gallery and Framing.

Heather Green, of Walsingham Gallery and Framing. - Credit: Supplied by Heather Green

Norfolk Saltmarsh I by Steven Levitt.

Norfolk Saltmarsh I by Steven Levitt. - Credit: Steven Levitt

Work on display includes that by local artist Steven Levitt, who is inspired by the North Norfolk coast and Saltmarsh, amongst work from names such as Rachel Thomas, Carol Pask and many more.

See the exhibition until the end of September, open Tuesday to Sunday 10-4.30pm.

