200 volunteers are needed to line-up over 7,000 aerated breezeblocks around Norwich as part of the Dominoes installation - Credit: Station House Opera

Norfolk & Norwich Festival is on the hunt for volunteers to participate in a giant domino topple across the city - a unique art installation launching the festival’s 250th anniversary.

Thousands of breezeblocks will be used to create a moving sculpture that traverses Norwich on Friday, May 13 to mark the start of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2022, which runs until May 29.

Dominoes, by Station House Opera, will wind through parks, buildings and even on water, occasionally disappearing and then resurfacing, sometimes pausing for sculptural performances. The domino line will thread its way through historical and everyday parts of the city, linking its diverse communities in a symbolic as well as physical chain of cause and effect.

Dominoes will see thousands of breezeblocks used to create a moving sculpture which traverses Norwich, unfolding over the course of the day - Credit: Station House Opera

Norfolk & Norwich Festival’s volunteer officer, Vikki Nelson, said: “We really value the time and effort our volunteers give us each year at the festival. We have volunteers from around Norfolk, of different ages and occupations, who come together as a team to help us deliver our events and welcome our audiences.

“Dominoes will be a joyful celebration with thousands of people taking to the streets to help open our 250th anniversary festival.”

The mass participation event will need more than 200 volunteers to line-up over 7,000 aerated breezeblocks, which will travel through Norwich City Centre, starting at Anglia Square and finishing at The Forum.

Each volunteer will take ownership of a section of the route and work together to ensure the tumbling dominoes continue on their winding journey. Although the fall starts at 6pm, the real Dominoes experience begins at 11am as the team comes together to make this extraordinary event happen.

If you would like to join the team and help build the 2km route, you should be:

Aged over 18

Available on Friday, May 13 from 11am-7pm

Able to attend a training briefing on May 10 or 11, 6-8pm

Contact volunteers@nnfestival.org.uk or call 01603 877750.