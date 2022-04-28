Partnership

Unfurl is an immersive installation taking place in Festival Gardens, Chapelfield as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2022 - Credit: Air Giants

An immersive, inflatable garden is one of the fantastic free attractions at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival this May.

Unfurl is a garden like no other. Nature, art and technology have combined to create something spectacular.

Created by Air Giants, Unfurl will make its debut at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. The experience uses cutting-edge soft robotic principles combined with large-scale inflatables.

Unlike traditional robots, the plants are soft, compliant and safe. Their designs are drawn directly from natures’ rich palette of movement and they can move in amazing biomorphic ways.

The plants present different personalities with ever-shifting moods to discover. No two experiences of Unfurl are the same.

“Unfurl is the biggest and most exciting thing Air Giants has made and we are delighted to be debuting it at Norfolk and Norwich festival,” said director and co-founder Emma Powell.

“We designed the work as a dreamlike garden which is large enough to be completely immersive, but also retains the interactive element that gives Unfurl its unique qualities. The huge plants can greet you as you pass through - watch out for the towering, excitable vines and the shy, cautious ferns!

“The movement of the plants is organic, unusual and beautiful. It’s inspired directly by the natural world and is controlled robotically using sensors, computers and valves. We’re the first in the world to build robots in this way and at this humongous scale - taller than a double decker bus.

“Air Giants is very grateful to Norfolk and Norwich festival for its ongoing support in making Unfurl possible and backing such an ambitious project. We are looking forward to making our dreams a reality in the beautiful city of Norwich.”

Unfurl has been supported by Without Walls and commissioned by Norfolk and Norwich Festival and Timber Festival.

Unfurl is at Norfolk & Norwich Festival from May 14-15, 2-5pm and 6-9pm at Festival Gardens, Chapelfield and is a non-ticketed event.

For more information on the Norfolk and Norwich Festival visit nnfestival.org.uk