TV stars take trip to Norfolk for Channel 4 show

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:11 PM February 16, 2022
Pictured: (L-R) Sandi Toksvig and Sunetra Sarker.

Great British Bake Off star Sani Toksvig is joined by Sunetra Sarker, of Casualty and Ackley Bridge fame, for a trip around Norfolk's Broads - Credit: Leon Foggitt

Great British Bake Off star Sandi Toksvig has taken to the waterways of Norfolk for a Channel 4 show.

Sandi, alongside companion Sunetra Sarker, of Casualty fame, take in the sights of the Broads National Park as they search for the country's "most extraordinary escapes".

Pictured: (L-R) Sandi Toksvig and Sunetra Sarker.

Sandi and Sunetra's trip to Norfolk would not be complete without a boat trip in the Broads National Park - Credit: Leon Foggitt

Sandi and Sunetra's trip takes them to a Victorian windmill, an ancient chapel and they also venture to Blakeney Harbour for a seal spotting adventure.

Pictured: (L-R) Sandi Toksvig and Sunetra Sarker.

Sandi and Sunetra visit a Victorian windmill and mill-keepers cottage in the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Leon Foggitt

Their final escape takes them to the fenlands to see a Victorian pump house that has a wildlife reserve at the bottom of the garden which makes for a great opportunity to see some of Norfolk's birdlife.

This is the second episode in the series, which sees Sandi visit the country's  best holiday digs while accompanied by some well-known faces.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig will be aired on Channel 4 on Thursday, February 24, at 9pm. 


Norfolk

