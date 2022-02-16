TV stars take trip to Norfolk for Channel 4 show

Great British Bake Off star Sani Toksvig is joined by Sunetra Sarker, of Casualty and Ackley Bridge fame, for a trip around Norfolk's Broads - Credit: Leon Foggitt

Great British Bake Off star Sandi Toksvig has taken to the waterways of Norfolk for a Channel 4 show.

Sandi, alongside companion Sunetra Sarker, of Casualty fame, take in the sights of the Broads National Park as they search for the country's "most extraordinary escapes".

Sandi and Sunetra's trip to Norfolk would not be complete without a boat trip in the Broads National Park - Credit: Leon Foggitt

Sandi and Sunetra's trip takes them to a Victorian windmill, an ancient chapel and they also venture to Blakeney Harbour for a seal spotting adventure.

Sandi and Sunetra visit a Victorian windmill and mill-keepers cottage in the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Leon Foggitt

Their final escape takes them to the fenlands to see a Victorian pump house that has a wildlife reserve at the bottom of the garden which makes for a great opportunity to see some of Norfolk's birdlife.

This is the second episode in the series, which sees Sandi visit the country's best holiday digs while accompanied by some well-known faces.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig will be aired on Channel 4 on Thursday, February 24, at 9pm.



