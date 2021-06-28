Published: 5:06 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM June 28, 2021

Get away from it all in this yurt which comes with luxury facilities. - Credit: Round the Woods

With foreign travel so difficult because of Covid, getting away from it all closer to home in Norfolk has never been more popular.

Here are some of the most idyllic tucked-away locations offering nights away which are real little hideaway gems.

Round the Woods, near Weston Longville

Inside the yurt - Credit: Round the Woods

Stay under canvas in a glamorous yurt which sleeps up to five people. Luxury bedding is included as well as cooking facilities, a wood burning stove and a private toilet. A two night stay costs from £280.

Jacob's Folly, Briston

Jacob's Folly - Credit: Jacob's Folly

Inside Jacob's Folly - Credit: Jacob's Folly

This tiny house on wheels is a fantastic place to get away from everyday life. Jacob's Folly offers three comfortable beds, full cooking facilities, an indoor fireplace and a large wood-burning stove. It costs £159 a night in peak season.

Restored railway carriage, Shropham

The Shropham hideaway - Credit: Airbnb

Inside the Shropham railway carriage - Credit: Airbnb

This offers a living/dining area with a wood-burning stove and table and chairs for eating and relaxing. Beyond, a rear extension contains a hand-built, fully equipped kitchen, warmed by an antique cast iron radiator. The snug sleeping area has an elevated king-size bed and outside is a decked terrace with a fire pit, overlooking a serene lake. It costs from £200 a night.

Chez Marguerite, High Kelling

Chez Marguerite - Credit: Iceni Imaging

This charming Shepherd's Hut, with a solid oak interior has a small kitchen with a table and seating for two. There is a raised double bed and room for a small bathroom with a shower cubicle. It costs around £1,000 for a week.

Beach House, Heacham

Beach house in Heacham - Credit: Airbnb

Inside the snug beach house in Heacham - Credit: Airbnb

This three bedroom abode has unforgettable sea views, situated right by the sand dunes down the end of a private road. It costs £175 a night.