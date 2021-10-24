Top five Norfolk campsites according to Tripadvisor
Although summer is almost gone, there's still a little bit of time left to get the tent out before winter hits.
Here are Norfolk's five best value campsites according to TripAdvisor.
King's Lynn Caravan and Camping Park
Where? Parkside House, New Road, King's Lynn PE33 0QR
Price: £45
This west Norfolk campground offers free parking, wi-fi (at a cost), self-serve laundry and is also pet friendly.
One reviewer said: "Super three night stay with your motorhome.
"Lovely, friendly staff, who couldn't have been more helpful shower block clean and spacious.
"Lovely little shop that sells so many things, great that the toilet cassette emptying provision was spotlessly clean."
Manor Park Holiday Park
Where? Manor Road, Hunstanton PE36 5AZ
Price: £145
Based in Hunstanton, this campsite offers free parking, a swimming pool, evening entertainment, a kids club and free internet.
One reviewer said: "Thoroughly enjoyed our first time at Manor Park.
"For us the helpfulness and friendliness of all the staff just made our holiday.
"We will defiantly be booking again and cant wait to return and make more memories."
Castaways Holiday Park
Where? Castaways Holiday Park Paston Road, Bacton NR12 0JB
Price: £85
This Bacton-based holiday park offers a beach, games room, meeting rooms and children's outdoor play equipment.
One reviewer said: "This is the second time we have stayed here and once again it did not disappoint.
"Anna and Sue are really lovely and all the staff are very friendly.
"We stayed in a caravan and it was spotless and new with a seaview, and we also spotted some seals."
Yare Village
Where? Yare Village, Breydon Water Holiday Park, Burgh castle, Great Yarmouth NR31 9FD
Price: £90
Based in Great Yarmouth, this camping village is located just ten minutes away from the beach, with its own indoor and outdoor swimming pools and also offers free wi-fi and family entertainment.
One reviewer said: "Always been a big fan of this park for many reasons, family friendly, clean, entertainment and staff.
"This morning gave me even more of a reason, a gentleman called Mal found my wallet on camp and returned it to me.
"I tried to give him £20 as a thank you and he refused saying he was just happy to be able to return it."
Willow Barn
Where? Willow Barn School Road, Terrington St John PE14 7SJ
Price: £59
Based in Terrington St John, which sits just outside King's Lynn, this campground offers an outdoor kitchen, Swedish hot tub, 24-foot pool and playground.
One reviewer said: "Wow, what can I say, what an amazing stay.
"We were treated like old friends, Karen, Richard and their fabulous daughter couldn't do enough for us.
"The food was amazing 10/10 and the tent was stunning as was the hot tub."