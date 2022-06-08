Tom Jones' Blickling Hall concert postponed

Tom Jones' upcoming concert at Blickling Hall has been postponed.

The Welsh singer had been due to perform at the north Norfolk venue near Aylsham on Saturday, July 9, however ticket holders were told in an email this afternoon that the concert had been rescheduled.

An email from Ticketmaster said the show would no longer be taking place on the planned date but did not give any indication as to why the gig had been cancelled or when it would take place.

The email read: "We will endeavour to get a new date confirmed as soon as possible and all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled show."

Tickets have been removed from sale on Ticketmaster following the announcement.