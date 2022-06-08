News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tom Jones' Blickling Hall concert postponed

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:19 PM June 8, 2022
Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tom Jones' show at Blickling Hall has been postponed. - Credit: Archant 2021

Tom Jones' upcoming concert at Blickling Hall has been postponed.

The Welsh singer had been due to perform at the north Norfolk venue near Aylsham on Saturday, July 9, however ticket holders were told in an email this afternoon that the concert had been rescheduled.

An email from Ticketmaster said the show would no longer be taking place on the planned date but did not give any indication as to why the gig had been cancelled or when it would take place.

The email read: "We will endeavour to get a new date confirmed as soon as possible and all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled show."

Tickets have been removed from sale on Ticketmaster following the announcement.

