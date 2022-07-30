Jonathan Agnew recalls tales of batting fears, Boycott and cricket heroes

Review

Esteemed BBC cricket presenter Jonathan Agnew delighted a Hunstanton audience as he spoke optimistically about the future of English cricket.

Stepping on stage at Hunstanton's Princess Theatre on Thursday night, the Test Match Special legend was full of praise for England's new Test duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

He also described swing bowler James Anderson as being his hero for his longevity and success for England - although he would never dare admit this to the Lancastrian's face.

But it was perhaps a lesser known figure who first inspired Agnew to bowl in Peter Lever, who played in 17 Tests and 10 ODIs for England from 1970 to 1975.

An Evening With Aggers recalled memories of Agnew's playing days for Leicestershire and England before moving on to the former bowler's time in the commentary box.

A series of video clips were played on a large projector screen to complement Agnew's warm stories which often had the audience roaring with laughter.

Jonathan Agnew was on stage in Hunstanton for his one man show - Credit: PA

Agnew recalled his trepidation at facing the great West Indian fast bowlers Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding, and the sense of dread at walking out to bat in fading light as night-watchman.

The TMS presenter was quick to admit he was never quite good enough to play for England on a consistent basis.

He remembered playing in the Ashes in Australia where the crowds would throw scraps of food near where he was fielding so a swarm of seagulls would distractingly fly up whenever the ball came near him.

There were light-hearted recollections of the Yorkshire trio of Ray Illingworth, Fred Trueman and Geoffrey Boycott including clips of broadcast wind-ups involving the latter two.

Jonathan Agnew is pictured in the centre in the TMS commentary box - Credit: PA

The iconic 'leg over' commentary with Brian Johnston was played at the start of the show's second half, and there were tales of Agnew's other passions he has been involved with aside from cricket.

These included archery and equestrianism which Agnew tried out commentating on for the first time during the Summer Olympics in 2012 and 2016.

This included clips of Agnew attempting to ride a horse as part of his preparation which turned out far less comfortable than he was accounting for.

Agnew concluded the night by informing the audience his one man show career had begun at Hunstanton before leaving the stage to a rapturous ovation.