Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds announces Cinderella as this year's panto

Promotion

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds is delighted to announce Cinderella as its 2021/22 seasonal pantomime, running from November 26 to January 16.

Cinderella is a traditional family pantomime - and it begins with a busy day in Bury!



On Butter Market Square, Buttons the barrow boy flogs his fruit. On Hardwick Heath, Prince Charming frets over his future. And up at Sickworth House, Kylie and Miley are making Cinderella’s life a misery. Poor old Cinders!



All she knows is domestic drudgery, day in, day out…but this day is different, this day is special and when this day is done, nothing will ever be the same again. This is a tale laced with laughter and love - plus the ugliest sisters you’ll ever be likely to meet.

Returning for the fifth year, Chris Clarkson will be playing the gossipy, girly Kylie Grizzle, one of Cinderella’s ugly step-sisters. Chris has become a firm audience favourite.



Alongside Chris, Craig Painting fills the rather large and smelly shoes of wannabe pop star and ugly sister, Mylie Grizzle. Craig is a great comic actor as he demonstrated in his recent role as Mr Pendanski, the camp counsellor, in Theatre Royal’s own production of Louis Sachar’s Holes.



Becky Sanneh, is in the title role of Cinderella, and playing the pushy showbiz mum and step-mum, Grizelda Grizzle is Suffolk lass Beth Tuckey.

As the lovable Buttons, the gregarious greengrocer and Cinderella’s best friend is Howie Michaels.



Serious-minded and strait-laced Dolores Van-Dini is brought to life by Felicity Houlbrooke – a woman with a burning passion for Prince Roger, played by Samuel Knights – a young man in search of his own path but too self-involved to notice the affections of Miss Vandini.



No Cinderella pantomime is complete without a fairy godmother and this warm, kind-hearted character is played by Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah.



The professional cast will be supported by a cast of local young performers aged 10-18 years old.



Cinderella is produced by Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, directed by Owen Calvert-Lyons. The choreographer is Jess Ellen and the musical director is Ward Baker.



The pantomime is sponsored by Taylor Wimpey East Anglia.



Theatre Royal is sponsored by Jaynic.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale at the Box Office. Call 01284 769505 or book online at theatreroyal.org/shows/cinderella, or you can visit the theatre in person.

Family Saver performances, where all under 21’s are £10.50, are on Friday, November 26 at 7pm, Tuesday, November 30 at 7pm and Sunday, January 9 at 5pm.

Gala Performance is on Sunday, December 5 at 1pm.

BSL performance is on Wednesday, December 8 at 7pm.

Relaxed performances are on Thursday, January 6 and Friday, January 7, both at 7pm.

A touch tour, captioned and audio described performance will be on Saturday, January 8 at 11am.

Schools Saver: £10.50 per tickets on all daytime, off-peak performances.

Stay up to date with new events in the region by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK

