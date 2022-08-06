Indie band's new single reflects the 'disguise' of social media

The Extons who originate from King's Lynn - Credit: The Extons

West Norfolk band The Extons' new track has been released this week and it contains a message about the problems with social media in today’s digitally dominated society.

On the back of recently performing at The Waterfront in Norwich, the band’s new song Social Media was released on all platforms on Thursday.

It is the first single released by the Indie Rock quartet since March 2020.

The Covid pandemic somewhat stalled the group’s rise which included the highlight of appearing on Radio 1 Introducing Track of The Week in 2019 with the single No Hope.

Adam Garwood, lead guitar for The Extons said Social Media was written by vocalist Will Barnes and reflects how online platforms can be problematic.

“A lot of people nowadays hide their lives on social media and make it out to be fantastic when it may not be the case in reality,” the guitarist said.

“It’s essentially disguising yourself. Social media can be a bad place.”

The Extons performing live - Credit: Luke Stannard

The lyrics back up this sentiment saying: “So look at my life on social media, everything’s green and makes me greedier.”

Adam described Social Media as being mainly Indie Rock with its heavy guitar crescendo at the end, but it does also feature elements of pop as well.

The track was recorded in April last year as society slowly moved back towards normal after the full lockdown under the government’s roadmap.

The single comes as plans are being prepared behind the scenes for the band to release another track at the end of October as well as a homecoming show in King’s Lynn.

The Extons will also be performing at Cambridge on Friday, September 23 as the group seeks to bounce back from the pandemic.

Adam said: “In the past we released a song then we would wait another year before releasing another one.

“Now we want to keep releasing songs and work towards an EP then an album if the time is right.

“We are planning to go back to the basics and start off locally then break out.”

Social Media can be heard on all streaming platforms including Spotify.