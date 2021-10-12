Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year

Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2021

Elton John is heading to Norwich as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour - Credit: Rocket Entertainment

There are exciting times ahead for music fans next year.

The impact of the pandemic meant that a number of gigs planned for 2020 and 2021 had to be postponed in Norfolk.

Thankfully, next summer's live music diary is shaping up to be full of incredible acts that will be coming to our region.

Get those dancing shoes and glad-rags dusted off in preparation for these superstar acts heading our way.

1. Elton John

Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: June 15 2022

Price: Tickets range from £99 to £1,199 for VIP tickets

The rocket man himself is flying into Carrow Road for what is scheduled to be his final ever tour.

This could be the last time he plays live in the UK, and will almost certainly be the final chance to see him in Norwich.

Tickets aren't cheap and vary quite significantly in price but will surely be worth every penny to see Sir Elton blast out some of his seminal hits.

Bryan Adams will play at Blickling Estate in July 2022 - Credit: Supplied

2. Bryan Adams

Where: Blickling Estate, Aylsham, NR11 6NF

When: July 8 2022

Price: Tickets are on sale October 15 2021

The Grammy Award-winning artist is heading to Blickling Estate in July as part of his So Happy it Hurts tour.

The Canadian singer will be playing hits such as Summer of '69 and Everything I Do, as well as tracks from his new album which will be released in March.

This isn't the first time Bryan has performed at the Blickling Estate, as he also took to the stage back in 2006.

Re-Rewind back to the early 2000s with Craig David at Earlham Park next year - Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA Images





3. Craig David

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich NR4 7TQ

When: August 13 2022

Price: £20 - £67.50

Craig David burst onto the scene way back in the early-2000s with his garage-infused hits such as Re-Rewind, Fill Me In and 7 Days.

Fast-forward to 2022 and he will be joining fans in Norwich for a show in Earlham Park.

While he his best known for his earlier chart-toppers, the MOBO Award-winning artist has continued to find success in recent years with tracks like Heartline and I Know You. Joining him will be rising star Ella Eyre.

The X-Factor star Olly Murs will play in Norfolk in July - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

4. Olly Murs

Where: Blickling Estate, Aylsham, NR11 6NF

When: July 12 2022

Price: £52 - £63.25

The X-Factor star is hoping to wow the crowd at Blickling Estate next summer.

Olly Murs is one of the most successful artists to have come from the ITV talent show, selling millions of records worldwide.

He will be supported by Scouting for Girls, who have had their fair share of chart success themselves.

Michael Bublé will be in Norfolk next summer - Credit: Supplied by Mara Publicity

5. Michael Bublé

Where: Blickling Estate, Aylsham, NR11 6NF

When: July 11 2022

Price: £126.30 - £192.50

The Canadian crooner will be charming audiences on a Norfolk stage this summer, as he takes to the stage at the Blickling Estate.

Mr Bublé will be showcasing his wide repertoire of jazz standards and classic tracks such as Moondance, For Once In My Life, and Feeling Good.

The concert was originally scheduled for July this year but had to be rescheduled, with Bublé promising it will be worth the wait.

Lionel Richie will be singing his heart out at Blickling Estate in July 2022 - Credit: PA

6. Lionel Richie

Where: Blickling Estate, Aylsham, NR11 6NF

When: July 6 2022

Price: £75 - £170

Hello, is it Lionel you are looking for? Well look no further, because the internationally-acclaimed balladeer will be belting out his catalogue of hits in Norfolk in July.

The three-time Grammy winning artist established himself in the 1980s but has continued to gain fans worldwide through classic tracks such as Happy People and Love Will Conquer All.

Carrow Stadium will host The Killers in June 2022 - Credit: Archant

7. The Killers

Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: June 9 2022

Price: £71.50 - £150 for VIP tickets

The Las Vegas rock stars are ditching the Nevada deserts for the glitz and glamour of Norwich in June, when they arrive at Carrow Road for their much-anticipated concert.

The Killers had their original show on June 1 2020 postponed due to the pandemic, then again in 2021 it was pushed back.

Fingers crossed all will go to plan next summer and fans will get to see them play their hits.

The Raynham Estate will be hosting the first edition of Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival in August 2022 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

8. Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival

Where: Raynham Estate, Fakenham, NR21 7EE

When: August 5 - 7 2022

Price: £39.60 - £209

Some of the biggest acts of the 90s will be rocking the stage at Wide Skies and Butterflies Festival next August.

Cast, the Levellers and Toploader are scheduled to play, as well as a number of other acts, live DJs, drag artists and comedians.

This is the first time the family-friendly event will be held and it is shaping up to be a great event.







