News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do

Norfolk nature reserve named in top 10 by RSPB

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:37 PM September 7, 2021   
Sunset at RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Norfolk

Strumpshaw Fen is one of RSPB's top ten reserves to visit this autumn - Credit: Matt Wilkinson

Strumpshaw Fen has been named as one of the ten top nature reserves to visit this autumn by the RSPB.

The reserve was chosen for its "magnificent views and sunsets" across the Broads, and for the abundance of birds in the area.

Strumpshaw Fen beat more than 200 other nature reserves to secure its place in the list by the RSPB, which has been launched as part of its campaign to encourage people to visit reserves this autumn.  

The reserve can be found 10 miles east of Norwich along the River Yare and people can often spot bearded tits, kingfishers and marsh harriers, alongside a vast array of flora. 

Visitors this September also have the chance to watch a play at the reserve that will explore the nature reserve through live scenes, songs, poetry and physical theatre. Murmurations will run from September 24 - 26. 



You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View of Brancaster Staithe from Barrow Common Photo: Ron Graham

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
banksy cromer alain mansfield

Norfolk Live

Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sundown Festival | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon