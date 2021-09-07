Published: 2:37 PM September 7, 2021

Strumpshaw Fen is one of RSPB's top ten reserves to visit this autumn - Credit: Matt Wilkinson

Strumpshaw Fen has been named as one of the ten top nature reserves to visit this autumn by the RSPB.

The reserve was chosen for its "magnificent views and sunsets" across the Broads, and for the abundance of birds in the area.

Strumpshaw Fen beat more than 200 other nature reserves to secure its place in the list by the RSPB, which has been launched as part of its campaign to encourage people to visit reserves this autumn.

The reserve can be found 10 miles east of Norwich along the River Yare and people can often spot bearded tits, kingfishers and marsh harriers, alongside a vast array of flora.

Visitors this September also have the chance to watch a play at the reserve that will explore the nature reserve through live scenes, songs, poetry and physical theatre. Murmurations will run from September 24 - 26.







