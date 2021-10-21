News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge art festival to return to Ipswich this October

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:00 AM October 21, 2021   
Art installation featuring people walking through curved tunnels which will come to Ipswich this October

ALBESILA LUMINARIUM is one of over 100 art installations at SPILL, coming to Ipswich this October - Credit: Alan Parkinson

SPILL Festival of Performance is returning to Ipswich from Wednesday, October 27 to Sunday, October 31, bringing over 100 art performances to indoor and outdoor locations across the historic waterfront town.

SPILL is Ipswich’s largest art festival of 2021 and everyone is invited to enjoy it, with many events ideal for families during the October half term. More than half of all events are free, and the remainder are pay-what-you-choose.

Gymnastic roller skater on stage doing a back bend, one of over 100 visual performances at Spill in Ipswich

Daughters by Simona Deaconescu will be one of over 100 art performances taking place in Ipswich town centre from October 27-31 - Credit: Ionut Rusu

Spectacular large-scale installations will be seen around the town centre and on the waterfront. You can explore a wonderful alien environment in the maze of colourful domes and tunnels of ALBESILUM LUMINARIUM by Architects of Air or attend a UK Premiere of GONE, GONE BEYOND (28-30 October), the mind-blowingly immersive 360º projection and sound piece by People Like Us (also known as artist Vicki Bennett) at Jerwood DanceHouse.

Model looking at the camera covered in bright pink sprinkles as part of an art performance at Spill Festival in Ipswich

A still from a video performance which will be shown at SPILL, Festival of Performance, in Ipswich from October 27-31 - Credit: Isaac D. Valderrama

Head to The Cornhill to watch the sonic sculptures of CHORUS (27-30 October) by Ray Lee, which spin and hum in the air like a swarm of fireflies or planets in motion.

Music fans will enjoy THE COMEBACK SPECIAL on October 29, a documentary of post-punk band TheThe, filmed at their 2018 Royal Albert Hall concert. Ipswich Fim Theatre will screen the film, followed by band frontman Matt Johnson and director Tim Pope in live conversation about the making of the documentary and their ongoing creative partnership.

Close up of biscuit with 'Ipswich' printed on it to promote SPILL Festival of Performance taking place this October

SPILL will be Ipswich's largest art festival this year - Credit: Robert Pacitti

Follow in the footsteps of astronauts at Luke Jerram’s installation GAIA (27-31 Oct), a seven-metre-wide model of the Earth, floating from the ceiling of Ipswich Town Hall.

You can also visit Ipswich Art Gallery to see the strange vegetable creatures of EDEN and the incredible photography of SPILL TAROT.

St Stephens Church will play host to the festival launch on October 27 and AFTER BURN, the party that follows festival favourite the PYRE PARADE on October 30. Head down to The Hold (the visitor centre for Suffolk Archives) and post your bad news in special boxes guarded by effigies. Then join the noisy parade through town to Christchurch Park, where the PYRE PARADE effigies and all your bad news will be engulfed in flames.

Book tickets online at www.spillfestival.com or call 01473 210169.

Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK

