Norfolk is 'world class and unspoilt' says Spencer producer

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'. - Credit: Linda Hall

A producer of the new Princess Diana biopic has said he is already looking for "an excuse to return" to Norfolk.

Spencer, which is based and shot in Norfolk, centres on a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the Royal Family for Christmas at the Sandringham Estate.

The film is out at cinemas on Friday and has been praised by critics.

Paul Webster, one of the film's producers, said: "Filming in Norfolk was such a wonderful experience.

"Norfolk Screen was instrumental in helping us source our local crew who worked tirelessly and with unending enthusiasm, and everywhere we went we were supported and made to feel so welcome.

"We also had excellent access to world class, unspoilt locations – from winding country roads to the stunning north Norfolk coast.

"Watching the sunrise on the sands of Hunstanton beach made the early starts that much easier.

Filming for 'Spencer', about the life of Princess Diana, takes place on Hunstanton beach - Credit: Linda Hall

"I am already looking out for an excuse to return."

Norfolk Screen, a service which promotes Norfolk as a screen-friendly county, initially reached out to Mr Webster to suggest various locations for the exterior shoot in the county.

Shooting locations in Norfolk included St Peter and St Paul's Church in Shropham, standing in for St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, and Hunstanton beach.

Kristen Stewart, who plays Diana, and the Spencer film crew were spotted at the Norfolk coast in March 2021.

Claire Chapman, managing director of Norfolk Screen, said: "We are thrilled that this production will be showcasing some stunning Norfolk locations and generated employment for local facilities, services and crew.”

'Spencer', a new film about Princess Diana, being filmed in Hunstanton - Credit: Linda Hall

Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, Spencer hits cinemas on November 5.

There is already some Oscar buzz, with Miss Stewart considered a contender for Academy Award for Best Actress.

Robbie Collin, chief film critic for The Daily Telegraph, gave Spencer the maximum five stars and said Miss Stewart will be "instantly and justifiably awards-tipped for this".

This was joined by five stars from The Guardian and four from The Financial Times.

The Times' Kevin Maher only gave it two stars, saying: "The central turn is Diana played by the Twilight star Kristen Stewart with the kind of studied intensity."