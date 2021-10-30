21 toys and games to buy in Norwich this Christmas
- Credit: Konstantin Yuganov/Getty Images
Something to cuddle, something to build, a game to play, plenty of make-believe - and of course that impossible to find toy they’ve spotted on the TV.
Shopping with the children’s wish list in hand can get a little stressful.
After you’ve trawled the internet and visited every shop you can think of in a failed hunt to find that elusive gift, it can turn out that coveted toy is not actually purchaseable and only exists in the TV programme.
However, there are plenty of toys they will adore this Christmas, from traditional family favourite games, let’s pretend sets and supersoft teddies to the latest high tech robots and magic cauldrons.
Explore our city shops for ideas and inspiration, to tick off toys from the list and maybe to add surprises and extras too. Shopping in person in the city means it’s easy to see what’s in stock and available rather than paying online and only then discovering that the delivery date is after Christmas.
Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place said: “We have so much choice for people buying toys and stocking fillers for little ones this year. With Hamleys, Langleys, Build-a-Bear, Smiggle, Flying Tiger and more brands, Chantry Place is the perfect place to come and buy all the popular favourites, must-have toys and find something a bit different too. Plus, the Calendar Club has just returned and we have some more pop-ups arriving soon.”
Explore the many well-known names and independent businesses in the city and discover the great variety of toys and games for all budgets.
We have a selection of toys likely to be on their wish list this Christmas...
Crocodile watch out game, £5, Tiger Castle Mall and Chantry Place Norwich.
Glow Tracks; £24.99, QD, Glow Tracks, 300 pieces of flexible track, £24.99, QD, branches include Anglia Square, Norwich.
Featuring on the John Lewis predicted list of top toys for Christmas 2021, Kaloo my first doll, £19.99, John Lewis, www.johnlewis.com
Norwich-themed Monopoly board game, £39.99, Langleys, Chantry Place, Norwich.
Featuring on the John Lewis predicted list of top toys for Christmas 2021, Hoppie rabbit audio play soft cuddly friends by Tonies, £29.99, John Lewis.
Flora dressing table, includes hairbrush, two hair bands, ring, bracelet, pretend lipstick and nail varnish. £32.95, Djeco at Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich.
Colourful dinosaur cuddly toys, £6.99 each, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.
My First Christmas gift set, £24, Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place, Norwich.
Do it Yourself build a space kaleidoscope, suitable for ages seven and up, £11.95 Djeco at Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich.
An A-Z of Extraordinary Extinct Creatures, book by Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson, £7.99, from independent booksellers including Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timber Hill, Norwich.
On the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021 is the range of Huggables, one shown here. £20 each, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.
Also on the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021 is LOL Surprise Movie Magic Doll, £11, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.
Another toy on the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021 is the Shifu Orboot (Earth): The Educational AR Globe, £50, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.
Lego is frequently on the top toys for Christmas lists from toy shops across the city. This year Hamleys predicts the Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course, £50, will be on those wish lists. Stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.
Matt black NCFC football, £14, NCFC shop, Carrow Road, Norwich.
On the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021, Magic Mixies Cauldron, £70, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.
A familiar and welcome colourful sight, the bustling Norwich Market features on this 1000 piece Market Day jigsaw, £14.99. Langleys, Chantry Place and Royal Arcade, Norwich.
Happy hugs teddy Santa gift set, £34.50, and Pawlette Santa dress gift set, £34, Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place, Norwich.
On the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021, Playmobil City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot, £20, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.
Will their favourite player appear in the Norwich City Guess Who game? £24, NCFC shop, Carrow Road, Norwich.
Everyone loves a cuddly toy for Christmas, especially when it's as cute as this Fairtrade baby penguin, £9.99, from Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.