21 toys and games to buy in Norwich this Christmas

person

Jo Malone

Published: 9:30 AM October 30, 2021
Young blond haired child excitedly holds Christmas present in front of Christmas tree

We all love to see their excited faces on Christmas morning, and shopping in the city for toys is all part of the festive build-up - Credit: Konstantin Yuganov/Getty Images

Something to cuddle, something to build, a game to play, plenty of make-believe - and of course that impossible to find toy they’ve spotted on the TV.

Shopping with the children’s wish list in hand can get a little stressful. 

After you’ve trawled the internet and visited every shop you can think of in a failed hunt to find that elusive gift, it can turn out that coveted toy is not actually purchaseable and only exists in the TV programme.

However, there are plenty of toys they will adore this Christmas, from traditional family favourite games, let’s pretend sets and supersoft teddies to the latest high tech robots and magic cauldrons.

Explore our city shops for ideas and inspiration, to tick off toys from the list and maybe to add surprises and extras too. Shopping in person in the city means it’s easy to see what’s in stock and available rather than paying online and only then discovering that the delivery date is after Christmas. 

Christmas in the City is supported by Chantry Place, Norwich, and encourages everyone to come and enjoy the shops, places to eat, wonderful atmosphere, decorations and entertainment in Norwich.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place said: “We have so much choice for people buying toys and stocking fillers for little ones this year. With Hamleys, Langleys, Build-a-Bear, Smiggle, Flying Tiger and more brands, Chantry Place is the perfect place to come and buy all the popular favourites, must-have toys and find something a bit different too. Plus, the Calendar Club has just returned and we have some more pop-ups arriving soon.”

Explore the many well-known names and independent businesses in the city and discover the great variety of toys and games for all budgets.

We have a selection of toys likely to be on their wish list this Christmas...

Plastic green crocodile game with mouth open ready to snap

Crocodile watch-out game, £5, Tiger - Credit: Tiger


Crocodile watch out game, £5, Tiger Castle Mall and Chantry Place Norwich.

Multi coloured glow toy track for toy vehicles

Glow Tracks, £24.99, QD - Credit: QD

Glow Tracks; £24.99, QD, Glow Tracks, 300 pieces of flexible track, £24.99, QD, branches include Anglia Square, Norwich.

Soft doll wearing star patterned summer dress, shoes and hat

My First Doll by Kaloo, £19.99, John Lewis - Credit: John Lewis

Featuring on the John Lewis predicted list of top toys for Christmas 2021, Kaloo my first doll, £19.99, John Lewis, www.johnlewis.com  

Norwich themed Monopoly board game

Norwich themed Monopoly, available at Langleys, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Chantry Place

Norwich-themed Monopoly board game, £39.99, Langleys, Chantry Place, Norwich.

Soft grey audio play rabbit sitting on top of red box

Hoppie Rabbit Audio Play, £29.99, by Tonies at John Lewis, £29.99 - Credit: John Lewis

Featuring on the John Lewis predicted list of top toys for Christmas 2021, Hoppie rabbit audio play soft cuddly friends by Tonies, £29.99, John Lewis.

Pink toy dressing up table and mirror with hairbrush and make-up accessories

Toy dressing up table from Tickety-Boo, Norwich - Credit: Djeco


Flora dressing table, includes hairbrush, two hair bands, ring, bracelet, pretend lipstick and nail varnish. £32.95, Djeco at Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich.

Collection of brightly coloured soft toy dinosaurs at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Dinosaur cuddly toys at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery - Credit: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Colourful dinosaur cuddly toys, £6.99 each, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

Teddy wearing My First Christmas t-shirt sitting on presents next to Christmas tree

My First Christmas gift set, £24, Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Build-a-bear

My First Christmas gift set, £24, Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place, Norwich.


Build your own toy telescope set with space themed accessories

Do it Yourself space kaleidoscope, £11.95, Djeco at Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich - Credit: Djeco

Do it Yourself build a space kaleidoscope, suitable for ages seven and up, £11.95 Djeco at Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich.

Book cover of An A-Z of Extraordinary Extinct Creatures

An A-Z of Extraordinary Extinct Creatures, book by Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson, £7.99, from independent booksellers including Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timber Hill, Norwich. - Credit: Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson

An A-Z of Extraordinary Extinct Creatures, book by Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson, £7.99, from independent booksellers including Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timber Hill, Norwich.


Green and black friendly looking cuddly creature, one of the Huggables range available at Hamleys

One of the Huggables Range, one of Hamleys predicted top 10 toys for Christmas 2021 - Credit: PA

On the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021 is the range of Huggables, one shown here. £20 each, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Brightly coloured LOL surprise movie magic doll

LOL Surprise Movie Magic Doll, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place - Credit: PA

Also on the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021 is LOL Surprise Movie Magic Doll, £11, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

The glope of the Shifu Orboot (Earth): The Educational AR Globe

Shifu Orboot (Earth): The Educational AR Globe, one of Hamleys predicted top 10 toys this year - Credit: PA

Another toy on the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021 is the Shifu Orboot (Earth): The Educational AR Globe, £50, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course

Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course, one of Hamleys predicted top 10 toys this year - Credit: PA

Lego is frequently on the top toys for Christmas lists from toy shops across the city. This year Hamleys predicts the Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course, £50, will be on those wish lists. Stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Matt black football with Norwich City in yellow and green writing

Norwich City Football Club matt black football, £14, from NCFC shop - Credit: Matt Brasnett

Matt black NCFC football, £14, NCFC shop, Carrow Road, Norwich. 

Magic Mixies Cauldron toy with bottles of potions and fluffy toy, one of Hamleys predicted top 10 toys for 2021

Magic Mixies Cauldron, one of Hamleys predicted top 10 toys this year - Credit: PA

On the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021, Magic Mixies Cauldron, £70, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Colourful jigsaw scene showing bustling Norwich market place

Market Day in Norwich jigsaw, available at Langley's in Norwich - Credit: Chantry Place

A familiar and welcome colourful sight, the bustling Norwich Market features on this 1000 piece Market Day jigsaw, £14.99. Langleys, Chantry Place and Royal Arcade, Norwich.

Toy bear and toy rabbit wearing Christmas outfits, from Build a bear

Happy hugs teddy Santa gift set and Pawlette Santa dress gift set from Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place - Credit: Build a Bear

Happy hugs teddy Santa gift set, £34.50, and Pawlette Santa dress gift set, £34, Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place, Norwich.


Playmobil City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot figure

Playmobil City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: PA

On the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021, Playmobil City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot, £20, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Yellow and green Norwich City guessing game

Norwich City Football Club Guess Who game - Credit: Chantry Place

Will their favourite player appear in the Norwich City Guess Who game? £24,  NCFC shop, Carrow Road, Norwich. 

Fluffy toy baby penguin with grey body and black and white head

Fairtrade baby cuddly penguin, available from Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery - Credit: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Everyone loves a cuddly toy for Christmas, especially when it's as cute as this Fairtrade baby penguin, £9.99, from Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

