21 toys and games to buy in Norwich this Christmas

We all love to see their excited faces on Christmas morning, and shopping in the city for toys is all part of the festive build-up - Credit: Konstantin Yuganov/Getty Images

Something to cuddle, something to build, a game to play, plenty of make-believe - and of course that impossible to find toy they’ve spotted on the TV.



Shopping with the children’s wish list in hand can get a little stressful.



After you’ve trawled the internet and visited every shop you can think of in a failed hunt to find that elusive gift, it can turn out that coveted toy is not actually purchaseable and only exists in the TV programme.



However, there are plenty of toys they will adore this Christmas, from traditional family favourite games, let’s pretend sets and supersoft teddies to the latest high tech robots and magic cauldrons.



Explore our city shops for ideas and inspiration, to tick off toys from the list and maybe to add surprises and extras too. Shopping in person in the city means it’s easy to see what’s in stock and available rather than paying online and only then discovering that the delivery date is after Christmas.

Christmas in the City is supported by Chantry Place, Norwich, and encourages everyone to come and enjoy the shops, places to eat, wonderful atmosphere, decorations and entertainment in Norwich.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place said: “We have so much choice for people buying toys and stocking fillers for little ones this year. With Hamleys, Langleys, Build-a-Bear, Smiggle, Flying Tiger and more brands, Chantry Place is the perfect place to come and buy all the popular favourites, must-have toys and find something a bit different too. Plus, the Calendar Club has just returned and we have some more pop-ups arriving soon.”

Explore the many well-known names and independent businesses in the city and discover the great variety of toys and games for all budgets.

We have a selection of toys likely to be on their wish list this Christmas...

Crocodile watch-out game, £5, Tiger - Credit: Tiger



Crocodile watch out game, £5, Tiger Castle Mall and Chantry Place Norwich.

Glow Tracks, £24.99, QD - Credit: QD

Glow Tracks; £24.99, QD, Glow Tracks, 300 pieces of flexible track, £24.99, QD, branches include Anglia Square, Norwich.

My First Doll by Kaloo, £19.99, John Lewis - Credit: John Lewis

Featuring on the John Lewis predicted list of top toys for Christmas 2021, Kaloo my first doll, £19.99, John Lewis, www.johnlewis.com

Norwich themed Monopoly, available at Langleys, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Chantry Place

Norwich-themed Monopoly board game, £39.99, Langleys, Chantry Place, Norwich.

Hoppie Rabbit Audio Play, £29.99, by Tonies at John Lewis, £29.99 - Credit: John Lewis

Featuring on the John Lewis predicted list of top toys for Christmas 2021, Hoppie rabbit audio play soft cuddly friends by Tonies, £29.99, John Lewis.

Toy dressing up table from Tickety-Boo, Norwich - Credit: Djeco



Flora dressing table, includes hairbrush, two hair bands, ring, bracelet, pretend lipstick and nail varnish. £32.95, Djeco at Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich.

Dinosaur cuddly toys at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery - Credit: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Colourful dinosaur cuddly toys, £6.99 each, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

My First Christmas gift set, £24, Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: Build-a-bear

My First Christmas gift set, £24, Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place, Norwich.





Do it Yourself space kaleidoscope, £11.95, Djeco at Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich - Credit: Djeco

Do it Yourself build a space kaleidoscope, suitable for ages seven and up, £11.95 Djeco at Tickety-Boo, London Street, Norwich.

An A-Z of Extraordinary Extinct Creatures, book by Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson, £7.99, from independent booksellers including Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timber Hill, Norwich. - Credit: Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson

An A-Z of Extraordinary Extinct Creatures, book by Jill Michelle Smith and Jennifer Watson, £7.99, from independent booksellers including Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timber Hill, Norwich.





One of the Huggables Range, one of Hamleys predicted top 10 toys for Christmas 2021 - Credit: PA

On the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021 is the range of Huggables, one shown here. £20 each, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

LOL Surprise Movie Magic Doll, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place - Credit: PA

Also on the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021 is LOL Surprise Movie Magic Doll, £11, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Shifu Orboot (Earth): The Educational AR Globe, one of Hamleys predicted top 10 toys this year - Credit: PA

Another toy on the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021 is the Shifu Orboot (Earth): The Educational AR Globe, £50, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course, one of Hamleys predicted top 10 toys this year - Credit: PA

Lego is frequently on the top toys for Christmas lists from toy shops across the city. This year Hamleys predicts the Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi Starter Course, £50, will be on those wish lists. Stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Norwich City Football Club matt black football, £14, from NCFC shop - Credit: Matt Brasnett

Matt black NCFC football, £14, NCFC shop, Carrow Road, Norwich.

Magic Mixies Cauldron, one of Hamleys predicted top 10 toys this year - Credit: PA

On the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021, Magic Mixies Cauldron, £70, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Market Day in Norwich jigsaw, available at Langley's in Norwich - Credit: Chantry Place

A familiar and welcome colourful sight, the bustling Norwich Market features on this 1000 piece Market Day jigsaw, £14.99. Langleys, Chantry Place and Royal Arcade, Norwich.

Happy hugs teddy Santa gift set and Pawlette Santa dress gift set from Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place - Credit: Build a Bear

Happy hugs teddy Santa gift set, £34.50, and Pawlette Santa dress gift set, £34, Build-a-Bear, Chantry Place, Norwich.





Playmobil City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich - Credit: PA

On the Hamleys list of predicted top toys for Christmas 2021, Playmobil City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot, £20, stockists include Hamleys of Chantry Place, Norwich.

Norwich City Football Club Guess Who game - Credit: Chantry Place

Will their favourite player appear in the Norwich City Guess Who game? £24, NCFC shop, Carrow Road, Norwich.

Fairtrade baby cuddly penguin, available from Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery - Credit: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Everyone loves a cuddly toy for Christmas, especially when it's as cute as this Fairtrade baby penguin, £9.99, from Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.