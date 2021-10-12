Share your Race for Life stories and photos

Published: 7:38 PM October 12, 2021

Thousands of people in pink will descend on the Royal Norfolk Showground to participate in this year's Race For Life.

The Race for Life series of events, including 5K, 10K courses and the Pretty Muddy obstacle courses, are Cancer Research UK's biggest fundraising events which take place at locations across the country. Over the last quarter of a century, since the first race in 1994, the events have raised over £900 million.

Action from the 5k and 10k Race for Life at the Norfolk Showground in 2019. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

The Norfolk Showground will host the events which will see runners and walkers from across the county complete 5k or 10k for charity on Sunday October 17. For the more adventurous children and adults alike, the Petty Muddy course will see participants crawl, climb and slide their way through numerous obstacles and mud to raise money to help beat cancer.

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News would love to include your photographs and hear your stories if you or a loved one is taking part. For the chance to see your photos in the newspaper and online, please send them to raceforlife@archant.co.uk along with the name of who took the photograph.



