Published: 1:12 PM March 1, 2021

From March 8, people will be allowed to leave their homes for recreation and exercise outdoors with their household or support bubble, if they are eligible for one, or with one person from outside their household.

The prime minister said 'recreation' includes meeting for a coffee, drink or picnic. You still should not be travelling outside your local area.

Here are seven peaceful spots in Norwich where you can enjoy exercise or recreation activities with your bubble.

The Plantation Garden

The Plantation Garden - Credit: Denise Bradley

Where: beside the Roman Catholic Cathedral on Earlham Road

You may also want to watch:

The Plantation Garden is a three-acre Grade II English Heritage registered garden which was established more than 100 years ago.

It is a peaceful, green space with an abundance of plants and flowers, making this an idyllic place to meet for a wander or a coffee.

The garden is open seven days a week and is expected to be open from 9am until dusk from March 8. There is an entrance fee of £2 which goes towards the maintenance and restoration of the gardens by volunteers.

Marston Marshes

Where: Marston Lane

Marston Marshes is a 64-acre local nature reserve which offers a therapeutic break from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

There is a lot of opportunity to spot some wildlife, there have been previous sightings of Muntjac deer, Kestrels and Redwing birds to name a few.

Marston Marshes is a great location to enjoy a walk with your bubble but remember to wear some boots as it can get a little muddy if there has been wet weather.

Waterloo Park

Waterloo Park - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Where: Off Angel Road

This 18-acre park has plenty of space to go for a walk or to set up a picnic. You can either bask in the warm spring weather we have been seeing or there is plenty of space in the shade.

It has a beautiful herbaceous border which is said to be one of the longest in the UK.

The park has plenty of historic features including its pavilion, pagodas, the bandstand and its front gates - they have all been designated as Grade II listed structures.

If you fancy sipping a coffee in a historic landscape, then this spot is for you. The gates are open from 8am until 6.45pm every day.

Norwich Cathedral Close

The enclosed area has a total of 44 acres to enjoy, the peace and quiet is a major contrast to the busy street of Tombland which is just outside.

The Upper Close is the large green area which is a great spot to enjoy a picnic on with the stunning view of the Cathedral.

Alternatively, you could venture down to the Lower Close as it leads you to the River Wensum, Pull's Ferry and the Riverside Walk.

Whitlingham Country Park

Whitlingham ​​​​​​​Country Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Where: Whitlingham Lane, Trowse

Just on the outskirts of Norwich, Whitlingham Country Park is a great spot for all activities.

Whether you are looking for somewhere to go for a walk or cycle as part of your daily exercise, or if you are wanting an open space to meet your bubble, this ticks all the boxes.

It is also an ideal place to visit if you are interested in spotting some wildlife while on your walk, the variety of wildlife species are thriving at the country park.

With the warm spring weather we have seen recently, relaxing by the water sounds even more appealing.

Henderson Community Park

Where: Ivy Road

This park has 25 acres of landscaped parkland, this provides you with plenty of space to go for a walk or to sit down for a picnic with your bubble safely.

While the park facilities are not to be used due to the pandemic, there is plenty of seating around the park along with some natural areas of wild flowers and meadowland to enjoy some nature.

The park also has panoramic views of the west of the city.

Bowthorpe Marsh

Where: you can access the marshes on Bland Road or Dodderman Way

Bowthorpe Marsh is a 15-acre local nature reserve which is the ideal place to go for a peaceful walk and surround yourself with nature.

There is a herd of ponies which roams the marshes and there are occasions where you could see some other wildlife such as Kingfishers and wild ducks.

As you walk along the river through the various fields, there are places where you could stop and sit with your bubble.